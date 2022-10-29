Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Related
MedicalXpress
Study finds less expensive noninvasive test is an effective alternative for colorectal cancer screening
Commercially available noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer—a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and the multi-target stool DNAtest (mt-sDNA; or Cologuard®)—are equally effective for screening patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. However, a FIT costs about one-fifth of the multi-target DNA test, according to new study results presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
DVM 360
Saying aloha to Hawaii’s first emergency and specialty veterinary hospital
Veterinary Emergency + Referral Center is the 2022 Hospital of the Year for facilities over 8000-square-feet. A little over 15 years ago, Will Coleman, DVM, and his husband, Chris Frendreis, decided they were tired of cold Colorado winters and their long-distance relationship from Denver to Steamboat Springs, so they began searching for a new place to live. They were considering Hawaii, scheduled a trip, and fell in love with the state as soon as they arrived. While preparing to move to Oahu, Coleman noticed that there was only one 24-hour veterinary practice on the island and determined to open another.
Your State Is Offering $500 to $1,500 For Heating Bill Help
Winter is coming. Every single American state has a fund to help people keep their heat on in the cold season. These programs target the most vulnerable groups of low and middle-income households.
curetoday.com
Advances in Cancer Imaging Lead to Earlier Treatment
Many people know of only two states of cancer: local (in one part of the body) or metastatic (when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body). However, there is another state of disease that is somewhere in the middle, a state that is featured in this issue of CURE®.
DVM 360
Spooky toxins to bear in mind
This month’s installment of Toxin Tails by Pet Poison Helpline highlights the dangers of spiders and snakes. According to Pet Poison Helpline, chocolate is typically the most common toxin and No.1 threat for pets during Halloween season. However, Pet Poison Helpline is also bringing awareness to other spooky season toxins. In a release,1 the organization explains recent cases they received displaying how spider and snake bites can pose threats to pet health.
DVM 360
Developmental orthopedic disease: a clinical approach
Developmental orthopedic disease (DOD) refers to a group of conditions caused by congenital and environmental factors that affect the appendicular skeleton of young dogs and result in lameness.1,2 They can be identified by considering the patient’s signalment and history and conducting a complete physical and orthopedic examination and a differential diagnosis. Although the diseases that fall under the umbrella term vary within the literature, this article focuses on the common developmental conditions that result in lameness: panosteitis, hypertrophic osteodystrophy, and endochondral ossification disorders. Hip dysplasia, patellar luxation, and angular limb deformities are beyond the scope of this series.
animalfair.com
Chemotherapy for pets – is it an option?
Chemotherapy is one of the four major therapies for cancer–the three others being surgery, radiation, and immunotherapy. During most of the consults that we do, chemotherapy is discussed. The looks I get when I recommend chemotherapy for people’s pets can range from unbelief to fright. The first thing...
physiciansweekly.com
Mohs Surgeons of Varying Clinical Experience: Practice Patterns
Mohs micrographic surgery (MMS) is widely used, but there is a lack of information on how the level of experience a surgeon has with MMS impacts how often they use it. The goal of this study is to compare the MMS utilization rates of novice and seasoned surgeons. The physicians who billed Medicare for more than or equal to 200 Mohs surgery procedures each year were included in this cross-sectional study that analyzed data from 2012 through 2018. The major measure was the mean yearly claims for Mohs surgery among doctors with varying levels of experience. Flaps/grafts and the use of oral antibiotics, benzodiazepines, and opioids were secondary outcomes. The mean number of Mohs surgeries performed annually (95% CI) by each of the 1,759 individual surgeons was highest among those with 16-20 years of expertise (578.7 [556.7–600.6]). The most antibiotics were written by surgeons with 21-25 years of experience (240.2 [216.5-263.8] mean annual claims), while the longest courses were written by surgeons with more than 35 years of experience (15.3 [14.2–16.4] days). Surgeons who were in the middle of their careers did the most mean annual Mohs surgeries, while surgeons who were further along in their careers administered more frequent and longer courses of antibiotics, indicating a shift in practice patterns with more years of experience.
7 Common Misconceptions About Drugs
Do bath salts turn you into a cannibal? Can caffeine actually sober you up? We debunk a few misconceptions about drugs.
docwirenews.com
New Insights into Biology, Origin of Deadly Stomach and Esophageal Cancers
The University of Houston is leading a team of cancer researchers and experts in stem cell cloning to identify the origin of two very lethal cancers of the stomach and esophagus – esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and intestinal gastric cancer (iGC). In a surprising finding, the team reports the two cancers, which arise from anatomically distinct regions of the gastrointestinal tract, have identical precursor stem cells.
ScienceBlog.com
AI helps designs microneedle patches that restore hair
Hair loss is undesirable for many men — and women — because one’s hairstyle is often closely tied to their self-confidence. And while some people embrace it, others wish they could regrow their lost strands. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Nano Letters have used artificial intelligence (AI)...
Comments / 0