Topeka, KS

Law enforcement agencies collect unused or expired drugs

By Gabriel Johnson
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and multiple first responder agencies participated in the initiative.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., people were able to drop off unused or expired medication to certain agencies. Any type of medication was accepted to keep these potentially harmful drugs away from children and others who could come across them.

Topeka residents without power after fire

“Kids are curious and they look through stuff, and we want to make sure that we’re keeping them safe,” Battalion Chief Justin Zuperku said. “By having these drop-off points and things like that, it gives the community and our patrons an opportunity to get rid of those things.”

While the initiative was a one day event, some agencies like the Topeka Police Department say it has a Med Safe receptacle available 24/7.

