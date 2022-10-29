ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindenwood, IL

Lindenwood QB pair help submerge DII William Jewel 64-23

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2K49_0irfacYF00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Cade Brister threw four touchdowns and backup quarterback Cole Dugger threw three and Lindenwood beat Division II-level William Jewel 64-23 on Saturday.

Brister was 21-for-30 passing for 326 yards and Dugger went 5 of 6 for 119 yards. Payton Rose hauled in 200 of the quarterback duo’s combined 445 yards passing on nine receptions with three touchdowns.

Trending: Know the winner? $2M Mega Millions ticket sold in St. Charles

The Cardinals fought back, overcoming a 26-3 deficit and scored three touchdowns in the final 10:43 of the second quarter. Taylor Eggers threw a 38-yard scoring pass to Winston Quinn as time expired to reduce the deficit to 33-23.

Eggers threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Forreston, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ashton-Franklin Center High School basketball team will have a game with Forreston High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FORRESTON, IL
wlds.com

Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
LITCHFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Body of Korean War POW returns to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of a Korean War prisoner of war has returned back home after almost 70 years. U.S. Army Corporal William Zoellick, 18, disappeared in November 1950. He was listed as “Missing in Action” for many years, but his body was flown to O’Hare Airport Monday. A procession took place along […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Sunshine for Saturday, but rain is headed toward Rockford which could bring cooler temps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Great short sleeve and jeans kind of weather today, but rain is slowly making it’s way over to the Rockford region. How long will this rain last?. Normal high for today is 57 degrees, but we experienced temperatures as high as 66 degrees. Which makes for a beautiful and enjoyable Saturday. Dew points are sitting at a cool 42 degrees. A bit dryer outside but still comfortable enough to enjoy some early trick-or-treating or whatever you have planned.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen shot at Rockford barber shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a barber shop on Sandy Hollow Road on Saturday. According to officials, officers were called to Zuly Hair Cuts, at 4332 Sandy Hollow Road, around 5:55 p.m. Police said the victim had been shot, but the injury was not life-threatening. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting another major scene on the East side.

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Numerous Officers Working A Scene at a local School

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Victim Saturday In Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

I swear Winnebago County has become accident central of the world: Rockford PD Are Investigating Yet Another Accident With Injuries in Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One arrested in deadly high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A high-speed chase Saturday, that started in Winnebago County, ended in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that killed one person. According to investigators, DeKalb County deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road near the Ogle County line to help the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit. But before they could join the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed - killing a passenger.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody after he was charged for the shooting and killing of a 21-year-old adult male at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, from Chicago has been taken into custody in the 4500 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy