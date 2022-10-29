Read full article on original website
This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
Cedar Falls Native Sings For His Life On ‘The Voice’
This story will contain spoilers for the episode of 'The Voice' that aired on Tuesday, November 1st. If you haven't yet seen it, please proceed with caution. The three-way knockout rounds proved to be a dramatic challenge for one Eastern Iowan. We've been closely following Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's...
Eastern Iowa ADM Escapes Strike As New Contract Increases Benefits
Last night, tensions were high at ADM as worker contracts were about to expire. As the clock neared midnight, production at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was at risk of stopping as worker contracts were being negotiated. As the details were being worked out, over 200 union members were preparing for a possible strike.
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows
The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
Take A Tour Of The New Marion Public Library [GALLERY]
The city of Marion has been without a public library for two years. But trust me, it will be well worth the wait. The brand new $18 million Marion Public Library is set to open to the public on November 10th. I had the opportunity to take a walk through the new building this week. I came away impressed not only with it as a library, but as the new creative center of the Uptown Marion revitalization project.
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
Iowa Community Helps Farm Family Facing Unexpected Tragedy
Harvest season is already a hard time for families. There are long days working in the fields, and depending on how many acres you have, it can seem like life gets put on hold for a while. But for some families, harvest can add to the stress they have already been facing.
One of Waterloo’s Oldest Restaurants Burns Down After 70 years
Hickory House on Park Road in Waterloo is one of the many beloved restaurants in the Cedar Valley. After a fire set the building ablaze at 9 AM on Sunday morning, one of the city's oldest eateries is no more. Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar told KWWL that the fire...
A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant
We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
Missing Four-Year-Old Found Dead In Northeast Iowa Pond
On Friday evening the search began to find a missing four-year-old who had gone missing. Unfortunately, the search did not end with the news the family was hoping for. At around 5 pm Friday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a missing four-year-old in Fairbank. He had been last seen at around 3:45 that afternoon in his front yard.
A New Cedar Rapids Restaurant Opens Today [PHOTOS]
Get ready to try something new! Sacred Cow Tavern will officially open for business today, October 31st!. We first got word of Sacred Cow Tavern back in September. The restaurant is located in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood at 1000 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids and is a partnership between the 'Fun Not Fancy' Restaurant Group and local restaurant owner Kory Nanke.
Cedar Rapids Man Killed After Monday Morning Police Pursuit
An early-morning crash on Cedar Rapids' south side has left one person dead. According to a media release from the City of Cedar Rapids, officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for traffic violations just after 2 a.m. this morning. The driver allegedly...
