Man dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

MPD responded to a call on the 2700 block of Cherry Road in Parkway Village around 5 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene.

Police said they have a woman detained at this time, and they are investigating.





If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

