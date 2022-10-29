ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dead after Parkway Village shooting

By Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon and found a man who had died from a gunshot wound.

MPD responded to a call on the 2700 block of Cherry Road in Parkway Village around 5 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene.

Police said they have a woman detained at this time, and they are investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

