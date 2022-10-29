Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
Hwy 6 near Glenwood reopens after semi crash
The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 closed Tuesday morning after a semi-truck carrying cows overturned near the Tillamook/Washington county lines, officials said.
kpic
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said. The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m., the Battalion Chief said. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to Mercy Medical Center, including a small...
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
kptv.com
Eastbound Hwy 6 closed after semi-truck carrying cows overturns near Glenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. Just after 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 34, about five miles west of Glenwood. Oregon State Police said a semi-truck carrying 39 cows overturned on the highway.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG GETS NEARLY AN INCH OF RAIN TUESDAY
Roseburg got nearly an inch of rain on Tuesday as conditions continue to shift towards a fall pattern. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport received .89 inches of precipitation in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday. With the exception of Thursday, when sunshine...
Razor blades discovered in Halloween candy in Eugene
Three different reports of small razor blades found in Halloween candy prompted the Eugene Police Department to launch an investigation.
kezi.com
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating 3 reports of blades in Halloween candy; residents weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- After receiving several reports of razor blades hidden in Halloween candy, Eugene Police Department is advising caution while they investigate. EPD said they received a report of a small razor blade hidden in Halloween candy from a person on Friendly Street who had checked their kid’s candy before letting the child have it. EPD also said they received more reports, all in the area between west 24th Street to west 27th Street and between Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Eugene police said the razor appears to be a blade from a pencil sharpener.
kezi.com
Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
kezi.com
Linn County deputies find missing person’s vehicle, continue search for person
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from northern California, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a suspicious...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THREE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Myrtle Creek man was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:30 p.m. the man was eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when a female driver turned left from Diamond Lake onto Northeast Fowler Street, in front of the first vehicle. The woman said she did not see the other vehicle, due to the rain. A third driver was waiting on Fowler to turn onto Diamond Lake and her vehicle was hit by the second vehicle after the initial accident.
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
KVAL
No threat found after Riverbend Hospital active shooter text alerts
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police responded Sunday night to reports of internal text alerts at Riverbend Hospital alerting employees of an active shooter situation. The active shooter alerts were followed by a series of decreasing level alerts, Springfield Police say. Springfield Police arrived at the hospital around 8:30 p.m. and contacted hospital security staff.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
oregontoday.net
Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
lebanonlocalnews.com
LCSO recovers car of missing California woman near Sweet Home
Linn County Sheriff deputies responded to a report on Oct. 29 about a suspicious vehicle on a dead-end Forest Service road off of Highway 20 approximately 30 miles east of Sweet Home and discovered the vehicle was connected to a female who had been reported missing out of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in northern California.
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC DOWNTOWN
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public in downtown, on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. the 29-year old was found standing in the middle of the road, in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street in front of the Elk’s Lodge. The suspect had an open 40-ounce beer with him.
Comments / 0