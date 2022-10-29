ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana

Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg: Nittany Lions couldn't keep up with 'stronger horse' in Ohio State loss

Penn State football put unbeaten Ohio State to the test in Week 9, but the Nittany Lions were not to able to pull the upset at Beaver Stadium as they succumbed to the Buckeyes, 44-31. Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg said the loss was not for a lack of effort on the Nittany Lions' end. Rather, they simply ran out of fuel against a stronger and more talented team.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
