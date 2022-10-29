Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Celebrates Ending with Enako Photoshoot
Top Japanese cosplayer Enako is at it again, this time dressing up as the title character from Asa Akasaka’s Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga. As promised, the series released its final chapter today, so Enako donned some appropriate cosplay to mark the occasion. The full Enako x Kaguya-sama photoshoot...
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
wegotthiscovered.com
No generic Halloween bunny costume for Megan Thee Stallion, rapper dresses as ‘My Hero Academia’s strongest rabbit
Anime culture in America was once only inhabited by “nerds” or “geeks,” with many ridiculing those who loved the genre and proclaiming them to be “weebs”, nowadays though that is no longer the case. Anime has grown into a huge cultural phenomen in recent years thanks in no small part to many famous celebrities coming forward and proclaiming their love for the Japanese export. Another celeb to have come forward as an anime lover is rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and her Halloween costume this year pays tribute to that.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Anime Eyes January 2023 Debut
Miri Mikawa and Aki’s Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novels are coming to the screen in a TV anime adaptation, and now it has its sights set on a January 2023 premiere in Japan. Yohei Suzuki (Planet With) is directing, with Seishi Minakami (A Certain Scientific Railgun) on series...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sydney Sweeney Got Great Advice on Set That She Keeps on Her Phone
Sydney Sweeney learned a lot while working on 'The Handmaid's Tale.' She received some great advice that she still carries with her today.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Poster Gives Its Heroes an Outfit Swap
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure takes a unique approach in introducing a new protagonist and cast of characters in each of its new anime seasons, but sometimes, all the heroes will unite thanks to animators testing out their skills. Now, with the Halloween season behind us, one animator's spooky new take on the Joestars has made its way online, giving each protagonist a new outfit that many fans will find quite familiar from both the anime franchise and beyond.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Discusses Possibility of a Spin-Off Following the Finale
Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be ending its long running manga series with its next big chapter, and the creator behind the series has opened up about the potential spin-off rumors following the manga's big ending! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy manga series first began its run with Shueisha's Miracle Jump (then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and over 280 chapters later the series will finally be coming to an end. But for as many characters that fans have loved to see, it's hard to accept that this might be the end. It might even be the same for the creator too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Reveals Anniversary Tribute From Kuroko's Basketball Creator
Dragon Ball, shockingly enough, has dove into the world of sports before, with the latest series, Dragon Ball Super, supplying anime fans with a hilarious entry that saw Yamcha leading the Z-Fighters in a baseball match against their rivals in Universe 6. While Goku and his friends haven't played against one another in a game of basketball, an anime creator who has focused on the game recently celebrated a Dragon Ball anniversary by lending his talents to the Super Saiyan and the Shonen universe Goku inhabits.
ComicBook
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
epicstream.com
Is the Mob Psycho 100 Manga Finished or Ongoing? Current Status
The conclusion of Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama's story in Seasoning City begins with the release of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The anime adaptation of the manga has done a very good job of bringing Mob Psycho 100 to life. Now that Season 3 is here, is the Mob Psycho 100 manga finished or ongoing?
ComicBook
Naruto Spin-Off Shows Why Shikamaru is the Best Teacher
Shikamaru might not be the strongest ninja in Konoha's ranks, but his prowess on the battlefield has proved to be instrumental in many fights that the Hidden Leaf's ninjas have faced over the years. With Naruto creating new manga spin-offs for the Shonen franchise, the story surrounding Kakashi and Might Guy's trip to healing springs once again shows why the Shadow Master can be an amazing teacher. With Shikamaru thought to bite the bullet more than once in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, his legacy in Konoha has been assured.
Audiences Are Still Discovering John Carpenter's Cult Classic ‘Prince of Darkness' 35 Years Later
"Halloween" creator John Carpenter has directed many cult favorites. One of them, "Prince of Darkness," turned 35 this month. CNBC talked to Carpenter and his spouse and business partner, Sandy King Carpenter, about the making of the low-budget horror flick. Shock rocker Alice Cooper also weighed in on his indelible,...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Shares Episode 4 Preview: Watch
This week, Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode, and all eyes are on the series thanks to its fourth update. Studio MAPPA brought Denji out for another battle in episode four, and Aki made sure to lend a hand as the fight continued. The team's animation and pacing have already turned the anime into a bonafide hit. And now, episode four is showing off its highlights with a special preview.
ComicBook
Vinland Saga Director Takes Shot at Lack of Creativity in Anime Industry
Vinland Saga season two will arrive in January of next year, with Thorfinn set to return following the devastating events that took place in the first season's finale. With director Shuhei Yubata set to bring the Vikings back to the small screen, the creator didn't mince words with his current issues with the anime industry, stating that creators needed to work far more setting the anime industry apart when it comes to original ideas.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hypes Ichigo's Big Anime Return
Bleach is now working through the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc with its new anime series, and one awesome Ichigo Kurosaki cosplay is perfectly hyping up the hero's big return! Fans had been eagerly waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series to get animated in full ever since the original adaptation was canceled over ten years ago, and it is in large part because it was really only the start of Ichigo's fights. The final arc of the series features some of his biggest and brightest moments in the series overall.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
