New Fable 4 Update Has Some Good News for Xbox Fans
A new Fable update has some news for Xbox fans looking forward to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Unfortunately, the update isn't straight from Playground Games or Xbox, but an employee of both. And unfortunately, it does not have any information about when it will release or when a proper reveal trailer will be released, but it is good news for those who like narrative-driven games.
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
Elden Ring Leak Has Fans Excited for DLC
A new Elden Ring leak has fans excited about potential DLC and the up to 30 bosses it could add to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While the world waits to see what FromSoftware will do with Elden Ring next, a dataminer has unearthed some interesting files hidden away in a recent update. And by "interesting," we mean files that point towards new DLC content, including plenty of new bosses, and, more importantly, new hair options.
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Hugh Jackman on Ryan Reynolds: "Takes Up So Much Air in the Room"
Hugh Jackman says his friend Ryan Reynolds "takes up all the air in the room" during a new interview. Variety managed to speak to the star about his entire career. Of course, his high profile friendship with the Marvel actor came up. Now, the two are destined to team in Deadpool 3. "Ryan Reynolds takes up so much air in the room," Jackman deadpanned. "It's crazy, it just an insatiable need. Or a vat of needs and wants." He's got more of them if you ask. The star said his friend is ubiquitous and it's annoying, but clearly had a laugh with it. Deadpool 3 might start out with the two actors at each other's throats, however, it's hard to imagine that the two heroes won't get along by the end of the film. In that way, art will probably imitate life in that regard. Take a look at the entire exchange down below!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Frustrates Players by Removing Another Feature
Just after removing one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's core gameplay features due to a bug, another feature has been removed with players struggling to find an explanation for this one. Activision has apparently disabled Steam Family Sharing on the Steam version of the game which makes it so that those who were planning on using that feature to share the game will no longer be able to do so. The removal occurred without warning, and now that the feature is gone, players want it back.
Chainsaw Man Finally Brings Aki's Best Technique to the Screen
The latest episode of Chainsaw Man is as brutal as its previous installments, with the battle against the Bat Devil already having ended but a new dangerous devil waiting in the wings. With Denji and Power reeling from episode three's brawl, the fourth episode shows off Aki's abilities for the first time, proving why the human has become such an effective Devil Hunter under Makima's employ. If you were wondering just what Aki's powers are, we have a good breakdown of the devil hunter's skills for you.
Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Popular Survival Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose access to one of the most popular survivable games on the subscription service. Why? Well, because the deal to keep in Game Pass is about to expire. More specifically, on November 15 -- which is 13 days away from the moment of publishing -- Subnautica will no longer be available via the subscription service.
Naruto Reveals All-New Look at Hokage Kakashi
Naruto Uzumaki may be the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, but the hero is far from its first leader. From Hashirama to Hiruzen and Tsunade, a slew of powerful ninja has held the title to date. Of course, few can forget Kakashi held the post before Naruto came into office, and fans have wanted to see more of his tenure for ages. And now, we've been given a new look at his time all thanks to Naruto: The Steam Ninja Scrolls.
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Hogwarts Legacy Has Unforgivable Curses, But There's One Catch
Hogwarts Legacy -- the new Harry Potter game coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X next year -- will have Unforgivable Curses, including Imperio, which allows the caster to control another's actions. It remains unclear how the dynamic of using Unforgiveable Curses will work with the gameplay of the game, but they've been confirmed. However, for Hogwarts Legacy, the developers have made a small tweak to the Imperio spell specifically.
The Witcher Fans Petition Netflix Following Henry Cavill News
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that following Season 3 Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Starting with Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans were shocked by the news when it was initially announced and since then this shock has evolved into anger and disappointment. To this end, fans have created a petition on Change.org to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers of the show. The petition has achieved nearly 20,000 signatures in just three days.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
It's now officially November and to kick off the month Microsoft has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. Per usual, Microsoft has only outlined the titles joining Game Pass through the first half of the month, while the latter half's additions will be unveiled at a later date. And despite only seeing one half of what November will have in store, it already looks like a great month to be a Game Pass subscriber.
Massive LEGO Spider-Man 76178 Daily Bugle Set Returns to Its Original Price
Last year, the LEGO Group unveiled the 76178 Daily Bugle, which includes 3772 pieces and measures over 32 inches tall – making it the largest Marvel set that LEGO produced – until the Hulkbuster takes the crown on on November 4th. It also includes an insane amount of minifigures – 25 to be exact – which allow you to recreate endless storylines from the Spider-Man universe. What's more, you can order it with a rare 14% discount today, which brings it back down to the launch price that we saw before inflation kicked in.
Eternals Star Kit Harington Confirms Black Knight Plans
It's a matter of when, not if, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While most expected Whitman to officially transform into his Black Knight alter ego during the events of Eternals, Harington only appeared as the character's non-superhero counterpart. Still, Harington says he believes there are plans for the character in the future, even though he's not sure what that might entail.
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Very Different Design for Hulk's Son Skaar
As is now the norm with Marvel's releases on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a sizable reveal in its waning moments. With the Walters family (and Matt Murdock) surrounding a picnic table having lunch, cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) arrives with quite the surprise—his son Skaar from Sakaar. The character's look quickly became divisive online due to the hairstyle donned by the CGI model. Now, new concept art shows a more comic-accurate look was once considered for the character.
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.1 Released Alongside Patch Notes
A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED firmware update -- dubbed update 15.0.1 -- is live alongside patch notes that reveal what Nintendo has done to the hybrid handheld console with said update. Unfortunately, it hasn't done much with the update. In addition to the standard "general system stability improvements," which ship with every update, the update "resolves" two issues.
