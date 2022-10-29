Hugh Jackman says his friend Ryan Reynolds "takes up all the air in the room" during a new interview. Variety managed to speak to the star about his entire career. Of course, his high profile friendship with the Marvel actor came up. Now, the two are destined to team in Deadpool 3. "Ryan Reynolds takes up so much air in the room," Jackman deadpanned. "It's crazy, it just an insatiable need. Or a vat of needs and wants." He's got more of them if you ask. The star said his friend is ubiquitous and it's annoying, but clearly had a laugh with it. Deadpool 3 might start out with the two actors at each other's throats, however, it's hard to imagine that the two heroes won't get along by the end of the film. In that way, art will probably imitate life in that regard. Take a look at the entire exchange down below!

