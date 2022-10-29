ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father

Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father.Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her first interview about Mr Trump since 2017, Ms Young, 47, confirmed the veracity of a previous report about the alleged encounter.New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman previously revealed in her tell-all book Confidence Man:The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, released last month, that the former president had made a joke about Ms Young’s white father and Black mother.“Trump told [Ms Young] that...
Bolsonaro supporters urge Brazil military to keep him in power

Thousands of Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called Wednesday for the Brazilian military to intervene and keep the right-wing president in power after he lost re-election to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro's vice president, Hamilton Mourao, told the O Globo daily that "it's no use crying, we've lost the game."
Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter, dissolves board

(The Hill) – Elon Musk has been named sole director of Twitter, dissolving the board in place before he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the company, the social media platform said in a securities filing on Monday. Musk became the sole director of the company “in accordance with...
