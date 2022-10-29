ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

USF drops 2nd straight, 38-24 against Minnesota State

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUXP2_0irfZmuW00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The No. 19 Cougars fell to (RV) Minnesota State today, 24-38, in their second loss of the season moving to a record of 7-2.

Once again, the Cougars opened the game strong with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore, Jacqueze Lockett to put USF on the board first. Mankato would storm back to put up three unanswered touchdowns winning the first quarter 21-7.

The Cougars answered back with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Thuro Reisdorfer and a 13 yard touchdown pass from Adam Mullen to Hunter Schneider to end the half, 31-21.

Between USF and MSU, there were 52 points scored in the first half and only 10 in the second.

Sioux Falls put up 409 yards of total offense today with 313 of that in their passing game. The Cougars tallied two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown followed by a 27-yard field goal.

The Cougars rushing game was led by Reisdorfer (88) and Lockett (19) both with a touchdown on the day. Hunter Schneider had a 108-yard day with one touchdown of his own followed by Ethan Wittenburg (73) and Carter Slykhuis (55) combining for 128 yards on the day. Adam Mullen completed 30 of 46 passes for 313 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Sioux Falls defense had five tackles for a loss of 17 yards today led by John Jones and Conor Rice. Joseph Sapp led the Cougars in total tackles with eight on the day.

Key Notes

Nick Hernandez split the uprights for his 20th consecutive PAT today
Thuro Reisdorfer moved to 5th in USF all-time rushing yards and sits at 3,455 career yards
Hunter Schneider caught for a career high of 108 yards on 10 receptions

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

