Hilliard, OH

Hilliard Davidson runners earn pair of titles at Division I regional cross country meet

By From staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
With just 48 seconds separating its No. 1 and No. 5 runners, the Hilliard Davidson girls cross country team landed in familiar territory as champions at the Division I regional Oct. 29 at Pickerington North.

It marked the Wildcats’ third title in four seasons as they scored 42 points, with Caitlyn Jones (third, 18:11.13), Dillon Sweetman (eighth, 18:44.08) and Sophie Lane (12th, 18:49.62) leading the way.

“They ran pretty true to form,” coach Nate King said. “Our (tight pack) was probably our best of the season.”

The top five teams and top 20 individuals in both the boys and girls races advanced to state Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz.

Also in the girls meet, Dublin Jerome was runner-up (113), followed by Olentangy Liberty (127), Marysville (143) and Olentangy Orange (164).

Jerome sophomore Helen Randolph, who did not compete as a freshman, won the individual title in 18:04.87.

“We had this huge pack of people, then it split down to a pack of four of us and I tried to get a kick out of the woods,” Randolph said. “I’m excited (to go to state).”

Finishing second was Dublin Scioto’s Selah White (18:07.87), with Orange’s Brooke Chapman (fourth, 18:13.38), Pickerington Central’s Amber Carter (fifth, 18:33.63), Dublin Coffman’s Olivia Oiler (sixth, 18:39.63), Liberty’s Julia Bockenstette (seventh, 18:40.16), Scioto’s Maddy Johnson (ninth, 18:44.63) and Olentangy Berlin’s Grace Heitkamp (10th, 18:45.13) also in the top 10.

In the boys race, Lancaster scored 68 points to finish ahead of Davidson (99), Coffman (112), Orange (136) and Pickerington North (164). Jerome also scored 164 points, but North won the tiebreaker for the final state-qualifying berth.

Davidson’s Connor Ackley won his third consecutive regional title, finishing in 14:58.02.

“We’ve been going out of state and facing some really good kids in places like Tennessee and Michigan, and I think that provides a lot of experience and helps in these kinds of moments," Ackley said.

Jerome’s Sam Ricchiuti ran 15:08.28 to finish second.

Worthington Kilbourne’s Ryan Smith placed third (15:13.6), with Westerville North’s Ben Gabelman (fourth, 15:22.51), Orange’s Saketh Rudraraju (fifth, 15:24.41), Coffman’s Liam Shaughnessy (sixth, 15:24.52) and Scioto’s Weston Day (ninth, 15:38.52) also among the top 10.

Bexley boys, Granville squads shine in Division II

Bexley junior Solomon McDow didn’t have the kind of postseason he wanted last year as he battled illness, but he was feeling more like himself while helping the boys team qualify for state for the third consecutive season.

With 159 points, the Lions finished fourth as the top six teams and top 24 individuals advanced. Fairfield Union was first (112) and Granville was runner-up (120).

“Once we hit the woods, I knew it was time to go and I closed hard,” said McDow, who ran 16:07.9 to finish sixth. “The team qualified, so we get another shot next week.”

Among the individuals advancing was Hartley’s Connor Caltrider, who placed 23rd (16:35.76).

In the girls race, Granville scored 65 points to edge Minerva (68) for the title and Jonathan Alder (208) beat Hartley by one point for the final state berth.

Moving on individually was Hartley’s Anna Torrell (22nd, 20:03.94).

“I’m very proud of all of us,” said Granville’s Zoee Lehman, who won in 18:27.17. “Everything’s really coming together at the right time.”

Grandview Heights girls capture first regional title in Division III

Staying in front of as many of Fredericktown’s red jerseys as possible gave the Grandview girls a simple enough strategy, according to freshman Maci Tew.

The Bobcats executed it well enough that they scored 109 points to capture their first regional championship while Tew ran to the individual title in 19:00.17. Fredericktown finished second (132).

“We knew we had to get up there with Fredericktown,” Tew said. “Last year we got second, so we’re really happy.”

Columbus School for Girls’ Mira Martin finished fifth (19:28.43) and Worthington Christian’s Zoe Ward was 15th (20:13.43) to advance to state. The top six teams and top 24 individuals moved on.

In the boys race, Grandview was 10th (242) as the top five teams and top 20 individuals advanced. Mount Gilead (42) won the title.

Qualifying for state for the Bobcats were Reed Supplee (eighth, 16:31.3) and Noah Curfman (16th, 16:46.55).

"(The girls have) never won the regional, so this is exciting for us," said Chris Szabo, who coaches Grandview's boys and girls teams. "We also had two boys make it. They all ran great."

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

