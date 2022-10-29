While fun for kids, Halloween can be dangerous for pets

Photo credit Getty Images

While Halloween is generally a fun holiday for both children and adults, it has the potential to be extremely dangerous for pets. Animal welfare advocates say candy should be placed out of the reach of pets, especially chocolate which can be toxic to dogs.

“Any amount can have a bad reaction, so please keep chocolates away from pets, and dogs like the taste of chocolate some of them do,” said President of the Louisiana Humane Society Jeff Dorson.

And it’s not just chocolate: Dorson said while the kids tend to get hyped up on sugar in general, it can harmful to your pets. He suggests that you keep pets out of the same room while your trick-or-treaters sort their candy.

“Sugar has the same adverse reaction to any animal, it just shoots up the blood sugar, and it’s not healthy. It’s the kid’s candy so let them enjoy it and keep it away from pets and everyone will be happy,” said Dorson.

And now is a good time to make sure your pet’s ID tag is up-to-date, and they are wearing them in case they escape while you are passing out candy. Dorson suggests keeping your pets inside in a secure location due to out-of-the-norm noises on Halloween and other possible dangers.

“Of course, black cats are somewhat targeted, I don’t know if that’s a myth or true, but nevertheless let’s be cautious and keep everybody inside and safe and under our control,” said Dorson.

And you might want to take your dog out for a long walk before the trick-or-treating begins so they’ll be tired and more likely to rest during the night.