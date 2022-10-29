ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

While fun for kids, Halloween can be dangerous for pets

By Brooke Thorington
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppRve_0irfZc5G00
Photo credit Getty Images

While Halloween is generally a fun holiday for both children and adults, it has the potential to be extremely dangerous for pets. Animal welfare advocates say candy should be placed out of the reach of pets, especially chocolate which can be toxic to dogs.

“Any amount can have a bad reaction, so please keep chocolates away from pets, and dogs like the taste of chocolate some of them do,” said President of the Louisiana Humane Society Jeff Dorson.

And it’s not just chocolate: Dorson said while the kids tend to get hyped up on sugar in general, it can harmful to your pets. He suggests that you keep pets out of the same room while your trick-or-treaters sort their candy.

“Sugar has the same adverse reaction to any animal, it just shoots up the blood sugar, and it’s not healthy. It’s the kid’s candy so let them enjoy it and keep it away from pets and everyone will be happy,” said Dorson.

And now is a good time to make sure your pet’s ID tag is up-to-date, and they are wearing them in case they escape while you are passing out candy. Dorson suggests keeping your pets inside in a secure location due to out-of-the-norm noises on Halloween and other possible dangers.

“Of course, black cats are somewhat targeted, I don’t know if that’s a myth or true, but nevertheless let’s be cautious and keep everybody inside and safe and under our control,” said Dorson.

And you might want to take your dog out for a long walk before the trick-or-treating begins so they’ll be tired and more likely to rest during the night.

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Vox

Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway

As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween

Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
pawesome.net

Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes

It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
pethelpful.com

Fun Halloween Craft to Do With Dogs Is a Must for October

A lot of people consider their dogs to be their kids. They love celebrating holidays with them, they dress them in adorable outfits, and they take them everywhere they're allowed. We love our dogs! They are our babies!. Another super fun and cute way to celebrate your dog being your...
12tomatoes.com

Man Uses Drones To Create 400Ft-Tall Halloween Display

October is the month of Halloween. That means homes that are kitted out in all kinds of spooky decorations. Now, I love to decorate for Halloween as much as the next person, but my home is never a show-stopping spectacle. However, every neighborhood has that one home that puts the others to shame. Tom BetGeorge is that neighbor that goes all out for his yearly Halloween light show.
TRACY, CA
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy