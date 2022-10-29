ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

South Carolina football report card vs Missouri: Gamecocks don't deserve better than C overall

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA — After riding the high of four straight wins all week, South Carolina football came crashing down in a 23-10 loss to SEC East rival Missouri.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) fell behind 17-0 early and never caught up to the Tigers (4-4, 2-3) in Saturday's homecoming game at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina has lost four straight games against Missouri, and Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is undefeated against the Gamecocks since beginning his tenure in 2019.

Here's how we graded the performance:

Offense: D

The Gamecocks' offense was a mess, plain and simple. They were incapable of responding when Missouri scored, even taking a delay of game penalty immediately after the Tigers' 96-yard touchdown drive.

For the second consecutive week, South Carolina failed to get the run game going. The team managed only 37 rushing yards in the first half and finished with 32. Marshawn Lloyd did miss several snaps with an apparent injury, but the star running back ended with a meager 30 yards on seven carries.

The offensive line also continued to struggle. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who finished 20-for-30 passing for 171 yards, was sacked twice in first quarter alone and four times total for a loss of 28 yards. Offensive linemen Jakai Moore and Dylan Wonnum each missed blocks that led to hits on Rattler.

Defense: C

Missouri's offense has been one of the worst in the SEC this year, especially its offensive line. However, the Gamecocks' pass rush was practically invisible with no sacks and no hurries. They allowed a 96-yard drive on the Tigers' second possession to kick off a streak of three straight scoring drives for Mizzou. Missouri scored on five of its 11 drives.

The Gamecocks were without sixth-year linebacker Brad Johnson, who was seen wearing a walking boot pregame. His absence was certainly felt, and the defense was banged up throughout the game as defensive back Devonni Reed exited with an apparent leg injury. Several others missed snaps but returned eventually with minor issues.

Special teams: A-

It was a mixed night for punter Kai Kroeger, who hit three of six punts inside of the 20-yard line. However, his good punts were excellent, with two of those three landing inside the 10-yard line. Kicker Mitch Jeter remained perfect on field goals, completing a 39-yarder and the extra point on the Gamecocks' lone touchdown.

The special teams didn't do anything detrimental to the team, but it was below expectations for a unit that has created so many explosive plays and failed to do so Saturday.

Coaching: B+

Tight end Jaheim Bell, who offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield called one of the best players he's ever worked with this week, was inexplicably on and off the field all night, which seems like a waste of his ability. Otherwise though, play-calling wasn't the problem on either side of the ball — the execution was.

Overall: C-

For all of the program's claims this week that the ranking and the win streak weren't affecting the team's mentality, something was off with every aspect of South Carolina's game. It's a concerning performance at home heading into back-to-back road games against Vanderbilt and Florida, though the Gamecocks proved after the Georgia loss that they're capable of bouncing back.

