Chattanooga, TN

Huff's 2 TDs lead Furman past Chattanooga 24-20

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Tyler Huff passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 132 yards and a score to help Furman beat Chattanooga 24-20 on Saturday.

Furman took a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter on Huff's long throw over the middle to Ryan Miller, who broke a tackle at the 5 and scored from 30-yards out. The Chattanooga quarterback capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard run.

Huff was 16 of 25 with an interception and he carried it 20 times for Furman (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference). Devin Abrams added 34 yards rushing and a score, and Miller caught four passes for 64 yards.

The Furman defense intercepted two passes, including one by Micah Robinson on the first offensive play of the game. Hugh Ryan made the other pick, the eighth of his career, deep in Furman territory midway through the second quarter.

Preston Hutchinson passed for 270 yards with one touchdown for Chattanooga (6-2, 4-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches' poll. Tyron Arnett had six catches for 100 yards.

