Winona State takes down Augustana 24-7

WINONA, M.N. (UA) – Saturday wasn’t Augustana football’s day as the Vikings fell 24-7 at Winona State. The Warriors, the surprise team of the NSIC in 2022, move to 7-2 on the year while the Vikings fall to 6-3.



Despite the score, the Vikings totaled more yards (263-245), passing yards (231-173), more time of possession (31:19-28:41) and tallied more first downs (14-13).



The Warriors got on the scoreboard on their opening drive, totaling 91 yards over seven plays for a 7-0 lead. The score moved ahead to 14-0 when Trevor Paulsen connected with Darryl Williams for a 15-yard pass late in the opening quarter.



Neither team would find the end zone in the second or third quarters while a field goal proved to be the lone points in the third quarter for WSU.



Trailing 17-0, Augustana used two plays to find the end zone with 11:56 to go in the contest. Great field possession was set up thanks to a 40-yard punt return on the legs of Devon Jones . After a seven-yard scramble by Casey Bauman , the Vikings’ quarterback found Jack Fisher in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.



After a Ben Limburg point-after, Augustana trailed 17-7.



After trading possessions, the Warriors garnered another touchdown which proved to be the final score of 24-7.



Bauman concluded the day with 231 yards passing and a touchdown. He also led AU with 34 yards rushing. Fisher ended the day with 67 yards receiving and the touchdown while Logan Uttecht had the game’s longest reception, 36 yards, as part of his five catches for 56 yards.



As he has all year, T.J. Liggett led the defense with seven tackles, four of which were solo. Haden Wallace had the best game of his young career with six tackles. Brayden Hoops recorded the Vikings’ lone sack, a seven-yard loss.



Augustana returns home Saturday for Senior Day. The Vikings host Minnesota Duluth at 1 p.m. with a ceremony to honor the seniors happening pregame.

