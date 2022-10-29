Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
Broncos are losers in the Bradley Chubb trade?
Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, running back Chase Edmonds and defensive end Jalean Phillips. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Eagles WR AJ Brown calls out NFL over timing of drug test
AJ Brown had his best game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the star wide receiver thinks those who are in charge of the NFL’s drug testing program took note. Brown torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for six catches, 156 yards, and three touchdowns in...
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Darnell Mooney’s Latest Quote On Justin Fields is incredibly true
Darnell Mooney spoke for the Bears’ fan base when he expressed concern about Justin Fields taking hits. Following their road victory against the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears entered Week 8 on a high note. However, Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys brought Justin Fields and his group crashing back to earth.
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
Auburn selects former RB Cadillac Williams as interim head coach
The Auburn Tigers fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, leaving them in need of an interim option for the remainder of the season. Their ultimate selection will be a familiar name to a lot of longtime college football fans. Former Auburn running back Cadillac Williams will be the interim coach...
Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense
The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
Calvin Ridley celebrates being traded to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprising trade on Tuesday when they acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, and the wide receiver seems quite pleased with the move. Ridley, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games, sent a simple tweet after he was traded...
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley hasn't had much to celebrate on a personal or team-level this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Beverley wasn't brought in for his offensive prowess, he has been even worse than anyone could have thought, as he is averaging 5.3 points, which is a career-low, and he is shooting just 28.6% from the field while doing so.
Bears reportedly stole Chase Claypool out from under the Packers
When Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst woke up on Tuesday morning, he likely believed receiver Chase Claypool would be a Green Bay Packer by the NFL’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. After all, it was reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson that Green Bay had the best offer on the...
Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
Final Details Emerge on Steelers Deal for William Jackson
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added cornerback William Jackson III through a trade with the Washington Commanders. Now, more details have been released about the financial and compensation sides of the deal. One worry, when it came to the Jackson trade, was the heavy contract. The former first-round pick signed a...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38
Zimmer worked on his father’s staff as a defensive assistant in Minnesota from 2014-2021 when Mike was fired. He had been working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Adam was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bengals in 2013. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints prior to that.
Grading The Roquan Smith Trade To Ravens
The NFL trade deadline is here and the Baltimore Ravens made a huge deal trading for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith. It was clear the Ravens had to make something happen, especially on defense. Smith is the NFL leader in tackles this year and is one of the best middle linebackers...
T.J. Hockenson trade likely signals end of Irv Smith Jr.’s Vikings tenure
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 draft, the expectation was he would become the team’s No. 1 tight end. But following Tuesday’s trade with the Detroit Lions that brought in Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson as well as draft-pick trades, Smith Jr.’s time in Minnesota is likely coming to an end.
