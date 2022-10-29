Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver's Bucs getting ready for exhibition opener
JOHNSON CITY — The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another squad. ETSU hosts Limestone in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tipoff time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from Science Hill’s home football playoff game.
Kingsport Times-News
D-B's Alpha Invitational expands field for second year
KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit. The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.
Kingsport Times-News
Defending champion Lady Warriors sweep Titans in Region 1D opener
NICKELSVILLE — Chilhowie had a strong season last year on the way to claiming the Region 1D volleyball championship. This year has been a little tougher for the Lady Warriors, but coach Laura Robinson could not convince anyone of that Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: How far will area football teams go in postseason?
It’s a new season with new hopes, and last year’s playoff runs from Elizabethton, Hampton and Cloudland serve as a reminder it can be done for Northeast Tennessee teams. But which team will make the deepest postseason penetration this year?
Kingsport Times-News
Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
Kingsport Times-News
Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia
Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
wcyb.com
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band won big at recent invitational in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced Monday that they recently swept every category winning 1st place at the Battle Marching Invitational in Bristol, Virginia, in the class 4A Category. The Band won first place for drum major, color guard, percussion, marching and visual,...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of impressive grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which...
Kingsport Times-News
Former NASCAR driver Potter of Johnson City dies at 73
Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73. Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on D-B EXCEL's Erica Gardner, math teacher and robotics coach
KINGSPORT — A local math teacher and coach of an award-winning underwater robotics team is in this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate
Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year they once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
Herald and Tribune
Peering through the branches: Martha McConnell
While researching my family history, I often meet family members who motivate and inspire me. But, if I had to say who influenced and inspired me the most, my cousin Martha would be at the top of the list. Martha McConnell was born 20 Aug. 1922 in Johnson City, Tennessee....
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport moves closer to start of $36 million Reedy Creek sewer line project
KINGSPORT — The Model City took steps Tuesday in implementing a plan to upgrade more than four miles of sewer line along Reedy Creek that could cost approximately $36 million over a 10-year period. Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport, said the current line along the...
Kingsport Times-News
Stir Fry Café offers something for everyone
KINGSPORT — Stir Fry Café is a locally owned popular Asian fusion restaurant that offers something for everyone to enjoy. The restaurant is part of a local group that owns several other restaurants in the area including Southern Craft BBQ, The Label and 620 Steakhouse.
Second Harvest’s Project Thanksgiving aims to feed more than 6,000 local families
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee officially began its annual Project Thanksgiving campaign to feed the region. Second Harvest and WCQR leaders announced the start of the campaign in Kingsport on Tuesday. 2022 marks WCQR’s 14th year participating in the project. Food bank leadership said the goal this year is […]
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
