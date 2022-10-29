ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Oliver's Bucs getting ready for exhibition opener

JOHNSON CITY — The season is right around the corner for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team and the Bucs are excited to finally get to play another squad. ETSU hosts Limestone in an exhibition game Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall. The tipoff time was moved up an hour to help basketball fans avoid traffic from Science Hill’s home football playoff game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

D-B's Alpha Invitational expands field for second year

KINGSPORT — The Alpha Invitational is branching out a bit. The three-day boys basketball tournament, set for Dec. 20-22 at the new Tribe Sports Complex, will consist of an eight-team public schools bracket and a four-team private schools event.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia

Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU TRIO programs win string of impressive grants

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of impressive grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years. The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which...
Kingsport Times-News

Former NASCAR driver Potter of Johnson City dies at 73

Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73. Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill Class of 2022 bests state average with 96 percent graduation rate

Science Hill continues to see improvement in graduation rates, and this year they once again surpassed the state average. The Science Hill Class of 2022 had a graduation rate of 96.3 percent which bested the state average of 89.9 percent. Johnson City Schools joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in raising their graduation average from the previous year. The Science Hill Class of 2021 finished with a 90.1 graduation rate.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Historic marker to be unveiled in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, a ceremony will commemorate the first record label dedicated to Bluegrass music. Johnson City will unveil a historical marker recognizing Rich-R-Tone Records. Dr. Ted Olson, a professor in ETSU’s Department of Appalachian Studies, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the significance of this unveiling. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Peering through the branches: Martha McConnell

While researching my family history, I often meet family members who motivate and inspire me. But, if I had to say who influenced and inspired me the most, my cousin Martha would be at the top of the list. Martha McConnell was born 20 Aug. 1922 in Johnson City, Tennessee....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stir Fry Café offers something for everyone

KINGSPORT — Stir Fry Café is a locally owned popular Asian fusion restaurant that offers something for everyone to enjoy. The restaurant is part of a local group that owns several other restaurants in the area including Southern Craft BBQ, The Label and 620 Steakhouse.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man

A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteers begin erecting wayfarer signs in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It will be a little easier to take a drive through the beautiful sections of Carter County as wayfinding signs are being installed to some of the landmarks in the area. Last weekend, a group that included board members of Keep Carter County Beautiful, a group from...
CARTER COUNTY, TN

