Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
dukebasketballreport.com
An Early Look Ahead To Jacksonville
It’s a bit early to talk about Duke’s season opener against Jacksonville, since the exhibition against Fayetteville State is Wednesday, but here’s an early look from, of all places, the Dothan Eagle. We have good feelings about Dothan because we got to know a basketball player from...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Fans Will Enjoy This Scheyer Interview
WRAL has a cool video interview up with Jon Scheyer where he talks about a fair amount of stuff, from taking on the head coaching job at Duke to how busy his predecessor Mike Krzyzewski is and the status of his office and desk. He talks a bit about taking...
Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise
UH basketball player from the 70's commits large donation to help fund major modernizations to athlete facilities.
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #452 - Secret Scrimmage Recap!
Shhhh, don’t tell anyone but Duke played a secret scrimmage on Saturday against one of the best teams in the land, the Houston Cougars. Ok, ok, maybe it wasn’t so secret but it was not shown on any TV. So, how can the DBR Podcast crew possibly break down what happened? They have poured over the boxscore and examined instagram photos with a microscope to being their loyal listeners every detail they could possibly want from this pre-season test. Who looked good and who struggled? What did Duke do well and what needs work?
dukebasketballreport.com
First Up: Fayetteville State In A Cameron Exhibition
Date || Nov. 2 || Time 7:00 || Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium || Video ACCNX. The Jon Scheyer era at Duke opens on Wednesday evening with an exhibition against D-II Fayetteville State. Duke has a tie with Fayetteville State: Former Blue Devil Jeff Capel III’s father, Jeff Capel II, went...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Check your ticket: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
If you've been following the Houston Astros and ignoring the Houston Texans you're loving the winning the team is doing as they're all tied up with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but they aren't the only ones winning in H-Town.
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
cbs17
Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting
Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
cbs17
2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
cbs17
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
Comments / 2