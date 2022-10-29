ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition

The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

An Early Look Ahead To Jacksonville

It’s a bit early to talk about Duke’s season opener against Jacksonville, since the exhibition against Fayetteville State is Wednesday, but here’s an early look from, of all places, the Dothan Eagle. We have good feelings about Dothan because we got to know a basketball player from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Fans Will Enjoy This Scheyer Interview

WRAL has a cool video interview up with Jon Scheyer where he talks about a fair amount of stuff, from taking on the head coaching job at Duke to how busy his predecessor Mike Krzyzewski is and the status of his office and desk. He talks a bit about taking...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #452 - Secret Scrimmage Recap!

Shhhh, don’t tell anyone but Duke played a secret scrimmage on Saturday against one of the best teams in the land, the Houston Cougars. Ok, ok, maybe it wasn’t so secret but it was not shown on any TV. So, how can the DBR Podcast crew possibly break down what happened? They have poured over the boxscore and examined instagram photos with a microscope to being their loyal listeners every detail they could possibly want from this pre-season test. Who looked good and who struggled? What did Duke do well and what needs work?
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

First Up: Fayetteville State In A Cameron Exhibition

Date || Nov. 2 || Time 7:00 || Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium || Video ACCNX. The Jon Scheyer era at Duke opens on Wednesday evening with an exhibition against D-II Fayetteville State. Duke has a tie with Fayetteville State: Former Blue Devil Jeff Capel III’s father, Jeff Capel II, went...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after trailer overturns on I-40 West in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A large, green trailer overturned on I-40 westbound near exit 278 in Durham early Tuesday afternoon. Approximately four miles of backups had been reported by the N.C. Department of Transportation as of 12:20 p.m. At approximately 12:45 p.m., the trailer had been towed away from...
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Three young people hurt in North Carolina shooting

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 women who died are identified after Durham crash Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people who were killed in a vehicle crash late Friday have been identified. Police said 24-year-old Corisha Shaw and 23-year-old Courtney Simms, both of Durham, were killed after the driver of the 2017 Audi they were passengers in, crashed into a tree. Speed was...
DURHAM, NC

