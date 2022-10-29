MaryLea Yeomans, 83, of LaCrosse, died on October 26, 2022. She was born on August 21,1939 to Norman and Marie Shogren. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, and an active part of the La Crosse community. MaryLea started her own business of passionate work as a caregiver in La Crosse at the age of 75, with the intention of keeping many older people in their homes as long as possible by contributing her own special skills. If you rang her doorbell on a Sunday, you would be invited in to taste a homemade soup, or peek into the oven at a pot roast about to be packed into a picnic basket for delivery to someone happily anticipating her home cooking for dinner.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO