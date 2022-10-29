Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Onalaska, West Salem a win from state qualifying matchup; Aquinas proves it should have been No. 1 seed
We’re a win away from a state qualifying matchup between the Onalaska and West Salem high school football teams. The top-seeded and fourth-ranked (Large Division) Hilltoppers won Friday 42-12 and will host Rice Lake (9-2) at 7 p.m. Friday — a game WKTY will livestream. Watch WKTY football...
spmetrowire.com
Panther runners get hero’s welcome after taking state
The Panthers still have the best distance runners in the state. The SPASH boy’s cross-country runners finished first on Saturday during the Division I WIAA State Championship in Wisconsin Rapids. The team came in with 39 points, winning its 12th state title in the program’s history, far beyond the runners-up in Oconomowoc, who finished with 86 points.
wizmnews.com
Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements
Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
A partisan election for a nonpartisan job: La Crosse’s Sheriff race contested for the first time since 2006
Attack ads are common during an election, but one La Crosse race is the exception. The candidates for La Crosse County Sheriff are taking the political high road.
news8000.com
Ronald Phillips
Ronald D. Phillips, 89, of La Crosse, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Ron was born on August 24, 1933, in Seneca Township in rural Crawford County, Wisconsin, to Willie and Ruby (Burns) Phillips. He was a 1952 graduate of La Crosse Central High School. Ron was later drafted into the U.S. Army and served over in Germany during the Korean War. On January 13th and 14th of 1956, Ron married Donna Mae Fauska in Bad Kissingen, Germany.
WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
news8000.com
Kirstin Schultz announced as Winona’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona elementary school kicked off Halloween celebrations with a special surprise. The Winona Education Association announced their teacher of the year Monday morning. The recipient had no idea that the assembly was for her. Kirstin Schultz teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School. She...
news8000.com
Mary Lea Yeomans
MaryLea Yeomans, 83, of LaCrosse, died on October 26, 2022. She was born on August 21,1939 to Norman and Marie Shogren. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, and an active part of the La Crosse community. MaryLea started her own business of passionate work as a caregiver in La Crosse at the age of 75, with the intention of keeping many older people in their homes as long as possible by contributing her own special skills. If you rang her doorbell on a Sunday, you would be invited in to taste a homemade soup, or peek into the oven at a pot roast about to be packed into a picnic basket for delivery to someone happily anticipating her home cooking for dinner.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Unconscious Driver at Marshfield Kwik Trip
The Marshfield Police Department responded to an unconscious driver at a Marshfield Kwik Trip. On October 27th, the Department received a report that there was an unconscious female slumped over her steering wheel at a gas pump at the North Peach Avenue Kwik Trip. The female was identified as a 28-year-old Stratford woman.
news8000.com
Record Warmth Possible for Some Wednesday -Bill Graul
This past month of October was drier than average and slightly cooler than average. 9 of the 10 months this year have been drier than average in La Crosse, with June being the only month wetter than average. It’s no wonder we have drought conditions in place across the region.
95.5 FM WIFC
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
Fillmore County Journal
Houston County’s request for a no-wake zone on the Mississippi River denied
The Houston County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on October 25, at the historic courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Chairman Greg Myhre promptly called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. He led commissioners and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. The commissioners unanimously approved the meeting’s agenda with...
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
WEAU-TV 13
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Appears in Marathon County Court for Damaging Fiber-Optic Cables
A Wausau man arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables appeared in Marathon County Court. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage back in August in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the incident.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Hit by Car Backing Out of Driveway
A woman in Marsfield was hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on October 26th a driver was backing out of his driveway on Laird Street. He said he had checked his mirrors and the rearview camera and hadn’t seen anyone walking.
95.5 FM WIFC
Grand Opening Held for Ross Avenue Apartments in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — At the site of the former Ponderosa Motel stands a new 16-unit apartment building, with another to come in the next few months. City officials and representatives from Emmerich Properties held a grand opening on Monday in front of the building, which welcomes its first residents earlier this month and will likely be filled before the end of the year. Susan Lang with Emmerich says that they saw a lot of positives in working with the city to bring affordable-rate housing to the neighborhood while getting rid of a longtime eyesore.
wwisradio.com
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
wizmnews.com
Political scientist, Dr. Joe Heim, on elections, college turnout, campaign spending
Dr. Joe Heim, UW-La Crosse Professor Emeritus, in the WIZM studio Tuesday, a week before the fall election cycle ends. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
