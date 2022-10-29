ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

Football: Fort Lupton breaks .500 mark, turns back Faith Christian

By Steve Smith ssmith@coloradocommunitymedia.com
highlandsranchherald.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
highlandsranchherald.net

Huskies softball wraps up great season

To understand how the Douglas County High School softball team was able to go from 5A/4A Continental League afterthought to one of Colorado’s crown jewels in a matter of one year, one has to go back to mid-August and look 265 miles to the west. There, as the team...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
K99

Congrats: Loveland And Fossil Ridge High School Bands Win State

There are various kinds of state championships to celebrate, in fact I think we would be remiss if we didn't celebrate any and all state championships from our local high schools and that includes the latest ones, from Loveland High School and Fossil Ridge High School as both bands took home state over the weekend from their respective divisions.
LOVELAND, CO
denverite.com

Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor

Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Hometown Takeover Rally took over Glenn Miller Park

Ben and Erin Napier of Hometown Takeover were joined by Fixer to Fabulous stars, Dave and Jenny Marrs, on stage in the Glenn Miller Park on Main Street in Fort Morgan. They didn’t give away any secrets or discuss participants in the project, but many have already seen changes around Downtown Main Street and in other areas of town.
FORT MORGAN, CO
9NEWS

Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week

DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont

A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
LONGMONT, CO
Westword

Must-Try Diner Favorites From Longtime Staple Sam's No. 3.

I didn't love Sam's No. 3 the first time I visited nearly eighteen years ago. Or the second time. Or even the third. It was a favorite of my then-partner's family, though, so I kept tagging along, eating my way around the sixteen-page menu filled with more than a hundred items and becoming familiar with the waitstaff at the Aurora location, many of whom had been working there since that location opened in 1998, seven decades after the chain got its start in downtown Denver. Then I tried the Tex Mex Chili, and everything changed.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. GOP hopes to replace McKean by Thanksgiving

The Larimer County Republican Party hopes to appoint a replacement for state Rep. Hugh McKean by Thanksgiving. McKean, who served as Minority Leader died suddenly Sunday from a heart attack a little over a week before he was expected to be re-elected. The 55-year-old McKean was running unopposed for his seat, representing District 51, which includes large portions of Loveland. The Denver Post reports Republican leaders are considering Rep. Mike Lynch or Rep. Colin Larson for the Minority Leader role.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy