Football: Fort Lupton breaks .500 mark, turns back Faith Christian

highlandsranchherald.net
Huskies softball wraps up great season
To understand how the Douglas County High School softball team was able to go from 5A/4A Continental League afterthought to one of Colorado’s crown jewels in a matter of one year, one has to go back to mid-August and look 265 miles to the west. There, as the team...
Congrats: Loveland And Fossil Ridge High School Bands Win State
There are various kinds of state championships to celebrate, in fact I think we would be remiss if we didn't celebrate any and all state championships from our local high schools and that includes the latest ones, from Loveland High School and Fossil Ridge High School as both bands took home state over the weekend from their respective divisions.
Denver weather: Snow forecast for Thursday, Friday
Denver's weather will stay warm for one more day before a cold front pushes in Thursday afternoon.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
denverite.com
Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor
Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
Denver weather: 70 degrees before snow chance Thursday
The first day of November won't feel like fall. The Denver weather forecast has sunshine and abnormally warm highs near 70 degrees for your Tuesday forecast.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Fort Morgan Times
Hometown Takeover Rally took over Glenn Miller Park
Ben and Erin Napier of Hometown Takeover were joined by Fixer to Fabulous stars, Dave and Jenny Marrs, on stage in the Glenn Miller Park on Main Street in Fort Morgan. They didn’t give away any secrets or discuss participants in the project, but many have already seen changes around Downtown Main Street and in other areas of town.
A new storm will hit Colorado later this week
It will be a nice start to the new month with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the Denver metro area. Our next storm system will move into the state on Thursday.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. The post Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984 appeared first on Local News 8.
Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week
DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board. Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.
1310kfka.com
Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont
A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Westword
Must-Try Diner Favorites From Longtime Staple Sam's No. 3.
I didn't love Sam's No. 3 the first time I visited nearly eighteen years ago. Or the second time. Or even the third. It was a favorite of my then-partner's family, though, so I kept tagging along, eating my way around the sixteen-page menu filled with more than a hundred items and becoming familiar with the waitstaff at the Aurora location, many of whom had been working there since that location opened in 1998, seven decades after the chain got its start in downtown Denver. Then I tried the Tex Mex Chili, and everything changed.
akronnewsreporter.com
Report: Republicans have cast 56% of early ballots in Northeastern Colorado compared to 14.7% Democratic
Just shy of 10,000 ballots have been cast thus far in the most northeastern six-county region of Colorado, a report from the Colorado secretary of state’s office reads as of Tuesday. Among those 9,999 ballots, 6,607 have been cast in Logan and Morgan Counties. Morgan County, where the county...
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. GOP hopes to replace McKean by Thanksgiving
The Larimer County Republican Party hopes to appoint a replacement for state Rep. Hugh McKean by Thanksgiving. McKean, who served as Minority Leader died suddenly Sunday from a heart attack a little over a week before he was expected to be re-elected. The 55-year-old McKean was running unopposed for his seat, representing District 51, which includes large portions of Loveland. The Denver Post reports Republican leaders are considering Rep. Mike Lynch or Rep. Colin Larson for the Minority Leader role.
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Comments / 1