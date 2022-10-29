Read full article on original website
Man charged in double homicide now pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A man who pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing two people in April has withdrawn his original plea, according to court documents.
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Police K-9 injured during arrest of suspect after search by Huntsville Police, U.S. Marshals
One person is in custody on multiple felony warrants, including injury to a police K-9, after a search by Huntsville Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service. Jamie Kwan James, 29, will be charged with fleeing and eluding, menacing, obstruction, escape, theft of property and giving false identity, according to police.
Man charged with trafficking meth
A man was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and attempting to elude after authorities say he drove away from officers during a traffic stop.
WAFF
Man arrested on domestic violence charge after alleged dispute with mother
LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after an alleged domestic dispute with his mother sent her to the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested James Benson on Oct. 29 after they found his mother suffering from serious...
WAAY-TV
Decatur mother who illegally boarded school bus arrested, released on bond
The Decatur mother who police say illegally boarded a school bus in late October has been booked and released from the Morgan County Jail on multiple charges. Decatur Police identified the woman as 37-year-old Amanda Michelle Goins. She is charged with:. Assault with bodily fluids. Aggravated assault (non-family) Disorderly conduct.
wvtm13.com
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
WAAY-TV
2 Madison Co. moms admitted killing their kids: 1 got 20 years in prison; the other could get death
We started asking questions after an email to our newsroom from a viewer just like you with a simple question: Why do two very similar cases, separated by a decade, face very different realities in the criminal justice system?. In each case, a women was accused of killing her young...
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
Moulton man arrested in multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase
A Moulton man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a crime spree that spanned multiple states and ended in a high-speed chase.
‘Unconstitutional’ policies caused fatal police shooting, lawyers say
The City of Huntsville continues to defend a former police officer serving time for murder after he was convicted of shooting and killing a man in 2018.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children
The Decatur Police Department has released the identities of the man and woman found dead Tuesday. Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds about 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Juveniles found inside the residence were not harmed. Police said they are...
Gadsden man fatally shot during home invasion, 2 suspects sought
A Gadsden man died after he was shot Sunday during a home invasion, according to a report. Cornell Toney, 61, died at a local hospital after he was shot in a home on Carolyn Lane in the Oakleigh Estates subdivision around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson told the Gadsden Times.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 31st
Le Nguyen 34 of Centre, was arrested on October 30th at 10:46 AM, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Mitchell 62 of Piedmont, was arrested on October 30th, at 9:32 AM, charged...
WAAY-TV
Man arrested for wrong-way I-565 crash that killed 2, injured 5 waives preliminary hearing
The case against an Athens man accused of killing two people and injuring five others in a wrong-way I-565 crash will head to a grand jury. Jacob Scott Stephens, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault (DUI) and one count of reckless endangerment.
Huntsville man involved in alleged ‘murder plot’ up for parole
One of three men charged in an alleged "murder plot" will soon have a chance to see an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur
A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police say they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning. Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death. One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been...
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAAY-TV
Marshall Medical Center South reopens following bomb threat
Boaz Police responded to Marshall Medical Center South around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a bomb threat. Michael Abercrombie, the Boaz Chief of Police, said once the hospital got a call about a threat, it went on lockdown while officers swept the building. They found no bomb. Investigators are...
WAFF
Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
