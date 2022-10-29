ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Running game critical as No. 16 Illinois welcomes Michigan State

Ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released this week, Illinois has a chance to somewhat avenge its only loss of the season on Saturday when it hosts Michigan State in Champaign, Ill. The Fighting Illini are unbeaten in nonconference and conference games within the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson (arm) considered day-to-day

Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson is day-to-day after suffering an injury to his throwing arm during last Saturday’s 26-9 home loss to Illinois. Thompson didn’t practice Tuesday, interim coach Mickey Joseph told reporters, but there’s still a chance he could play this Saturday against visiting Minnesota. In...
LINCOLN, NE

