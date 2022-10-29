ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Dumpster fire put out at Recycle America in Springfield

By Corina Wallenta
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dumpster fire occurred in Springfield at Recycle America on Saturday.

Calls came around 4 p.m. reporting a fire in a dumpster toward the back of the Recycle America building on Birnie Avenue. Our 22News crews were there as the Springfield Fire Department was putting out the fire.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the fire has been put out and there were no reported injuries.

