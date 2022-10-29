ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon

A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos. The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. Sun Prairie Area School District working to fight student homelessness. The Sun Prairie...
MADISON, WI
Wohler injured his leg during the Badgers first game against Illinois State. The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. The detective who fatally shot...
MADISON, WI
Oregon showcases effects of post-pandemic grants on small businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An event in Oregon Tuesday showcased the impact of investment into small businesses post-pandemic. State Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street in the Village of Oregon Tuesday. Blumenfeld saw firsthand the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program impacted local small businesses. Evers invested nearly...
OREGON, WI
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns

MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes.  Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
MADISON, WI
A restaurant in Madison honors their loved ones for Día de los Muertos

The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers trained to handle an active shooter emergency through the Stoughton Police Department's facilitation of the ALICE program. Inside Wisconsin's investigation of 'Center for COVID Control'.
MADISON, WI
The crazy concoction stirred up a lot of controversy when it debuted last fall in Madison. DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon. The detective who fatally shot a man in Oregon is now on paid administrative leave. MMSD custodians will go without wage increase...
MADISON, WI
Badgers Hunter Wohler set to return for Maryland

The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation.
MADISON, WI
MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
MADISON, WI
In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608

MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sarah Franklin earns second Player of the Week honor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second time in just two weeks, Wisconsin volleyball player Sarah Franklin has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. Franklin shares the honor with Northwestern senior, Temi Thomas-Ailara. The 6′4″ outside hitter led the Badgers to a victory over No. 1 Nebraska last...
MADISON, WI
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location

BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
BELOIT, WI
Wisconsin DOC makes home visits for Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Corrections agents hit the pavement of sidewalks across the state, preparing for waves of trick-or-treaters going to the homes of registered sex offenders for home visits. “This is a good opportunity to get out into the community and assist local law enforcement,” said...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fatal Oregon shooting

Gubernatorial candidates tour statewide ahead of the election. A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining...
MADISON, WI
A Republican governor hopeful and a Democratic incumbent are touring Wisconsin in the last leg of their campaigns. Town of Madison merges with City of Madison and Fitchburg. The dissolution of the Town of Madison merges the remaining 1.5 square miles of land with neighboring City of Madison, and City of Fitchburg.
MADISON, WI
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison

Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
MADISON, WI

