ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 10

Deija Love
3d ago

sorry but it sounds like too many instructions and if someone is out drinking and someone puts something in their drink without them knowing they won't have time to think about opening a lipstick to drop a liquid into it to see if they got drugged because..."its that's 13 minutes for thr drug to metabolize"... right? AND, if someone THINKS their drinking has been tampered with before drinking it doesn't it make more sense to JUST NOT DRINK IT?! this product is not going far

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themobmuseum.org

A Daunting Array of Threats: How the FBI Is Fighting Crime in Las Vegas

Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission. Domestic terrorists. Fentanyl distributors. Human traffickers. Violent criminals. Hackers and cyber-spies. “The list of threats the men and women of law enforcement are being called upon to tackle is long, and it’s growing,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said recently. Las Vegas is no exception. Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office, will break down the many challenges his office faces and outline efforts to crack down on crime and make Las Vegas safer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Problem Solver Show Launches “Check Your Kids Candy” Campaign

Retired Henderson and NYPD Officer and host of “The Problem Solver” TV show and podcast, David Kohlmeier, has launched a “Check Your Kids Candy Campaign” in Las Vegas and Henderson to advise parents to check their kids candy to prevent death from possible criminal activity of people placing Fenatanyl inside candy bags.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy