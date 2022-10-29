Read full article on original website
Deija Love
3d ago
sorry but it sounds like too many instructions and if someone is out drinking and someone puts something in their drink without them knowing they won't have time to think about opening a lipstick to drop a liquid into it to see if they got drugged because..."its that's 13 minutes for thr drug to metabolize"... right? AND, if someone THINKS their drinking has been tampered with before drinking it doesn't it make more sense to JUST NOT DRINK IT?! this product is not going far
Reply(4)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
themobmuseum.org
A Daunting Array of Threats: How the FBI Is Fighting Crime in Las Vegas
Cost: Free for Museum Members or with Museum Admission. Domestic terrorists. Fentanyl distributors. Human traffickers. Violent criminals. Hackers and cyber-spies. “The list of threats the men and women of law enforcement are being called upon to tackle is long, and it’s growing,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said recently. Las Vegas is no exception. Spencer Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office, will break down the many challenges his office faces and outline efforts to crack down on crime and make Las Vegas safer.
Las Vegas police: Ex-felon stabbed man experiencing homelessness 32 times
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ex-felon is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas man experiencing homelessness 32 times, killing him. Armando Padron, 37, was arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. Las Vegas Metro police officers were investigating a stabbing at Lewis Family Park on Oct. 26 when they […]
‘I killed her,’ Woman accused of killing mother in Las Vegas calmly describes murder in 911 call
A woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested calmly told a dispatcher she murdered her mom before hanging up, audio the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday revealed.
KOLO TV Reno
Las Vegas investigative reporter’s murder caught on camera, shown to grand jury
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The murder of Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was caught on camera. FOX5 obtained the shocking video through a public records request for the evidence presented to a grand jury. German, of the Las Vegas Review Journal, was killed outside his home in September....
Documents reveal evidence in case against former Las Vegas-area elected official accused of journalist’s murder
New court documents reveal where Las Vegas Metro police said they found evidence at the home of former Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles as investigators pieced the case together.
mynews4.com
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbings headed for competency evaluation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing two people and injuring six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip is headed for a competency evaluation. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Yoni Barrios, 32, was bound over to Clark County District Court on Monday regarding competency.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “Tales From The Strip”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this Haunted History story, Roqui Theus, with the help of US Ghost Adventures: Vegas Ghosts, introduces us to hotel hauntings along the Las Vegas strip. www.usghostadventures.com
Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death was wanted on battery charge involving security
A Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested was wanted on a battery charge in an incident earlier this year, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Monday said.
Fox5 KVVU
Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
Convicted abuser shot at, tried to kill woman who was breaking up with him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man with previous domestic violence convictions allegedly attacked a woman he was dating shortly after getting out of prison on a domestic battery charge against her, according to documents. Grant Brown, 31, is facing charges of battery domestic violence, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, […]
Las Vegas man is charged in 42-year-old cold case murder of mother-of-one after police matched his DNA with victim's fingernail scrapings
A Las Vegas grifter who had been on the lam for more than 40 years has been charged in the cold case murder of a mother of one after DNA was found underneath the victim's fingernails. Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested on Thursday for the 1980 cold-blooded murder of Sandra...
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Story Behind Whiskey Pete’s”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-As you drive between Las Vegas and California, you probably have passed Whiskey Pete’s, Jillian Lopez takes us inside the Casino to learn more about the haunting history behind it.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas couple have launched a device to help women feel a sense of security when they are out and about. In a city where the nightlife never ends, and there’s a constant influx of tourists visiting, the risk of danger is always present, prompting one couple to get creative with safety.
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
Family, friends tried to get woman to leave boyfriend who allegedly killed her
Ishmil Swafford, 43, is facing a murder charge in the death of 46-year-old Yetundi Yvonne Negritia Maples. She was shot on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the home the two shared on Spectacular Bid Drive near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road. The shooting was reported to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 1 a.m.
CCSD teacher with passion for music dies, remembered by his students and family
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is mourning the loss of a teacher who was a trailblazer in music. Albert Avila had a passion for music and education, helped launch CCSD’s Mariachi Azul, and taught at Fremont Middle School. 8 News Now spoke to his widow about the music teacher and how […]
nevadabusiness.com
The Problem Solver Show Launches “Check Your Kids Candy” Campaign
Retired Henderson and NYPD Officer and host of “The Problem Solver” TV show and podcast, David Kohlmeier, has launched a “Check Your Kids Candy Campaign” in Las Vegas and Henderson to advise parents to check their kids candy to prevent death from possible criminal activity of people placing Fenatanyl inside candy bags.
