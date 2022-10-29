ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade

Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
NBC Chicago

After Roquan Smith Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next

2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
NBC Chicago

Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool

Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh

Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
NBC Chicago

Bears' Roquan Smith Trade Once Again Shows Ryan Poles Gets Rebuild Process

In trading Roquan, Poles once again shows he gets rebuild process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As it turns out, Sunday was a fitting end to linebacker Roquan Smith's time with the Bears. After the Bears were run over by the Cowboys 49-29 in Dallas, Smith sat at his locker taking the blame for what he deemed an "embarrassing" and "unacceptable" defensive performance that started with him.
NBC Chicago

Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields

Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD

ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
NBC Chicago

What Did the Bears Get for Roquan Smith?

What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. What did the Bears get for Smith?. Here's a quick breakdown of the trade:. Baltimore Ravens receive:...
Wyoming News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News

Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR

The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
NBC Chicago

The 5 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Did and Didn't Happen

The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday...
NBC Chicago

Top NFL Free Agents at Each Position in 2023

Here the top NFL free agents at each position in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season isn’t yet to its halfway mark, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the offseason. With the trade deadline now passed, the next major wave...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

