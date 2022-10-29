Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade
Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, one ex-Bear,...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated...
Here Are The Chicago Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Picks After the Roquan Smith Trade
The Chicago Bears are aggressively stockpiling salary cap space and draft picks as they work through a rebuilding process, and they struck again Monday, sending linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Smith, a first-round pick of the Bears in 2018, will now head to the AFC North-leading Ravens, hoping...
After Roquan Smith Traded by Bears, Here's Who Ryan Poles Could Deal Next
2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Less than one week after pulling off the blockbuster trade to send Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, Ryan Poles did it again. On Monday, the Bears reportedly traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. This trade will be the biggest move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and there’s a good chance it will be the last, but Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham will be working diligently until the clock strikes 3 p.m. on Nov. 1. If the front office is able to work out one more last minute deal, it will likely be for one of these two players.
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
NFL Twitter Reacts to the Bears Trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens
NFL Twitter reacts to the Bears trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few months ago Roquan Smith requested a trade, and now the former Chicago Bears linebacker is on his way to a new home: the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens agreed to...
Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade a second-round 2023 NFL Draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. It is unclear whether the pick is the second-rounder they...
Report: Bears' Chase Claypool Was a ‘Distraction' in Pittsburgh
Report: Claypool was a 'distraction' in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are bolstering their pass-catching group with a trade for Chase Claypool. But, what happened with the 24-year-old receiver in Pittsburgh?. According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Claypool was a "distraction" behind the scenes with the...
Bears' Roquan Smith Trade Once Again Shows Ryan Poles Gets Rebuild Process
In trading Roquan, Poles once again shows he gets rebuild process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As it turns out, Sunday was a fitting end to linebacker Roquan Smith's time with the Bears. After the Bears were run over by the Cowboys 49-29 in Dallas, Smith sat at his locker taking the blame for what he deemed an "embarrassing" and "unacceptable" defensive performance that started with him.
Bears Show Signs They're Building Legit Offense Around Justin Fields
Bears show signs they're building legit offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but is the Bears offense on its way to carrying the defense? For the second week in a row, the offense and Justin Fields took a step in the right direction and outpaced their season average in scoring. Coming into Week 8, the Bears had averaged 18 points per game. On Sunday they put up 29 points.
Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD
ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
What Did the Bears Get for Roquan Smith?
What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. What did the Bears get for Smith?. Here's a quick breakdown of the trade:. Baltimore Ravens receive:...
ESPN Analyst on Fields' Play: ‘You Gotta Be So Encouraged by It'
ESPN analyst on Fields' play: 'You gotta be so encouraged by it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears' record and chances of contending for the playoffs slip away, the focus for this Bears' season is revolving entirely around Justin Fields. Bears fans and pundits on the outside...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Here's a Look at Bears Receiver Chase Claypool's NFL Highlights
Here's a look at Chase Claypool's NFL highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added a big, athletic pass-catcher in Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields in the passing game. They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to acquire Claypool from the Steelers. He's a big receiver...
Falcons designate RB Cordarrelle Patterson to return from IR
The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Patterson, who was placed on IR on Oct. 3 with a knee injury, was expected to participate in practice Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window in which he is eligible to practice before officially joining the active roster. The Falcons (4-4) have won four of their last six games heading into Sunday's clash with...
Robert Quinn Could Be First Player in NFL History to Play 18 Games
Quinn could be first player ever to play 18 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn has the chance to make NFL history this season. Since the Bears haven't had their bye week since Quinn was on the team, and the Eagles already had...
The 5 Biggest NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Did and Didn't Happen
The 5 biggest NFL trade deadline deals that did and didn't happen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. And, boy, what a trade deadline it was. After several big names were moved in the leadup to the deadline, chaos ensued Tuesday...
Top NFL Free Agents at Each Position in 2023
Here the top NFL free agents at each position in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season isn’t yet to its halfway mark, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the offseason. With the trade deadline now passed, the next major wave...
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Cowboys
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
