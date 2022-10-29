ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media reacts to Nebraska’s loss to Illinois

By Evan Bredeson
 3 days ago

Where do you even begin? The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost their second game in a row as the Illinois Fighting Illini leave Lincoln with a 26-9 victory. However, a bigger storyline to the game was starting quarterback Casey Thompson was forced to leave the game in the first half after suffering an injury to his arm. Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph has described the injury as day-to-day.

That injury placed the offense in neutral for the remainder of the afternoon. Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple could not figure out how to use the skills of backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers effectively against a talented Illinois defense. As a result, the Huskers could only muster 248 yards of total offense, including just 29 yards in the second half. Combine that with four turnovers, and you’ll find it hard to win no matter who or where you’re playing.

The defense wasn’t much better, surrendering 367 total yards of offense, including 188 yards on the ground. Star running back Chase Brown was responsible for 149 rushing yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was efficient in the pocket, going 20-22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

The fact is, this loss isn’t on any coach or players. This was a collective defeat at the hands of a talented Illinois football team. Where the season goes from here is anyone’s guess. How will this loss affect the head coaching search? Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph had a big feather in his cap with the commitment of Malachi Coleman of Lincoln East High School earlier this week. He also made waves when Ohio State commit, and the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024, Dylan Raiola , decided to take a visit to Lincoln. This loss will most definitely take some of the shine off those accomplishments.

Four games are left in the regular season, and the Huskers can still make a bowl game. Mickey and the staff have shown they are willing to put in the hard work to get this program back on track. But the fact of the matter is it’s not translating to the field. Big changes are on the horizon for Nebraska football. What those changes are will be anyone’s guess.

Below is a collection of social media reactions to Saturday’s loss to Illinois.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1586486610941554689

https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1586422664427499520

https://twitter.com/HuskersMN/status/1586158991876292609

https://twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH/status/1586435835238285312

https://twitter.com/Sean_Callahan/status/1586472814973923328

https://twitter.com/steven_sipple/status/1586483300096364545

https://twitter.com/dirkchatelain/status/1586479638578094081

https://twitter.com/GarySharp1620/status/1586491101069905923

https://twitter.com/JordanWesty1/status/1586485556133138432

https://twitter.com/Sean_Callahan/status/1586492237000720386

https://twitter.com/mitchsherman/status/1586494005931827200

https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1586490402181259264

https://twitter.com/AdamCarriker94/status/1586477159727579137

Comments / 19

Benjinn Wolf
3d ago

it doesn't diminish anything he's done! you lose your starter you lose the game. Thompson stays healthy it's a whole different ballgame.

Reply(1)
4
Cody
3d ago

It's a TEAM GAME! Team, get it. one side wins the other losses. Play your best and then deal with the results. But things NOW ARE MONEY DRIVEN, POLITICAL. SUCH CRAP. If you want to support a team give what you can. Don't make it money driven. STOP BEING SO STUPID. THE BLAME GAME IS JUST STUPID. JUST LIKE TRUMP CULT. BECOMING A CUTL IN IT'S SELF. BLAME THE OTHER COACHES, PLAYERS, UNIVERSITY. REALLY? GET A LIFE AND DO YOUR BEST. IF NOT JUST TAKE A BREATH AND TRY NEXT GAME.

Reply
2
Martin Eckersley
3d ago

thats why if your a coach u have to have 2 good quarterbacks and Thompson os ok but is not dependable with being good all the time he likes to throw interceptions

Reply
2
 

