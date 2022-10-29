ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.3 RNB

QuikTrip to Give Away Free Ice Cream to Kids on Halloween

By TheOlympiaDShow
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTOft_0irfV5fA00

Source: EyeEm / Getty

Candy isn’t the only treat kids are entitled to this Halloween.

Free vanilla ice cream cones will be available on Halloween from a national chain of convenience stores.

Unfortunately for parents, free ice cream is only available for children.

According to a QT news release on Friday, children under 12 who trick-or-treat inside any QT between 4 and 10 p.m. must be dressed in costumes.

“No tricks, all treats,” QT officials said in the release.

Find more information at QuikTrip.com .

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 RNB

Caramel Apple Recipes for National Caramel Apple Day

National Caramel Apple Day honors a traditional fall treat. Many of us have fond memories of eating caramel apples with family. We’ve even made them at home on occasion. Taffy apples and candy apples are two other names for caramel apples. They are made by dipping apples skewered on sticks in hot caramel. We wrap them with nuts, chocolate, or other candies to make them more delectable.
105.3 RNB

Rainbow fentanyl in Halloween candy baskets, the newest spooky scare

Halloween is just around the corner and while parents and kids are deciding what costume to wear, others are looking into the newest Halloween hazards. Wethers that’s how to watch for people dressed in costume looking to commit a crime or contaminated Halloween candy. Parents are aware of the old trend of trick-or-treaters receiving razor […]
BRADENTON, FL
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy