Volleyball: Union Local outlasts River View in district final thriller

By Mike Hughes
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — Union Local overcame a brief bout of uncharacteristic play Saturday afternoon in Cambridge.

The Jets, leading 1-0 after the first set, started hitting long on attacks and made more than a couple service errors that allowed underdog River View to win the second and third sets, 25-18 and 26-24.

Union Local (24-1) quickly righted the ship, won the final two sets and earned a trip to the Division II regional tournament with a 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-13 win against the Lady Bears.

The Jets will face Sheridan, a 3-1 (17-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-12) winner against Gallia Academy, on Saturday. That regional semifinal will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Heath.

A match-high 48 kills from senior all-Ohioan Torre Kildow certainly didn't hurt in the Jets' comeback.

But head coach Kaye Sechrest reminded her team—especially its seniors—what was at stake.

“I reminded them this was it for the seniors, so every point counter and to stay in every point,” Sechrest said. “There was a lot of volleyball left to play, so we needed to play one point at a time and that's what they did.”

The key fourth set started back and forth before an ace from freshman Laken Vinskovich gave the Jets the lead for good at 7-6. That point was the second in an 11-1 run that saw UL take a 16-8 lead. The freshman, who finished with six kills, did most of her damage in the fourth set.

Kildow made an emphatic end to the set. After her kill attempt was dug in the back row and the ball floated back toward the net, she didn't allow the Bears to make a play, jumping up and swinging down hard for the 25th point.

Now, back to even at 2-2 with the final set pending, the Jets started feeling more confident.

“I think they knew they could win,” Sechrest said. “At the OVAC (championships), we came back and won in five. We're not used to playing five sets, so mentally, that helped us. That gave us the confidence.

“This team plays with poise beyond their years because, we do have a few seniors, but we're also young. Everyone else is a sophomore, freshman, junior.”

For River View, it was its senior class keeping the upstart Black Bears in the match. Kayla Dulgar led the way with 16 kills, 18 digs and five blocks, backed by 11 kills from Aliva Spaulding and 13 from sophomore Haley Balo.

A lot of their work was set up thanks to impressive play from fellow senior Cayla Shrimplin. The Lady Bears' libero seemingly dug any ball that got in her vicinity, and a few that weren't.

“That was a good team” Sechrest said. “We had to hit the line and where the libero wasn't, her or No. 11 (Dulgar).“That was our strategy.”

Playing out that strategy, at times, led to some errors.

Dulgar and company were more than happy to take advantage. The senior hitter had a penchant or loading up on the left side and swinging down hard cross-court with success.

Spaulding was adept at both strong attacks and little dump shots to the left into areas devoid of anyone to receive.

For a team that came in with a 15-9 record and making its first district finals appearance in more than a decade, the Bears certainly came to play.

“I'm incredibly proud of this group,” River View coach Rose Olinger said. “I don't think anyone expected us to come as far as we have. It really stings to come some close, but it's proof that we belong.”

In doing so, Olinger credited her upperclassmen, who helped show the rest of the team the way as the rigors of the Muskingum Valley League took their toll.

“Our senior leadership was key,” Olinger said. “They realized that this was it. We were the underdogs and while people didn't expect much from us, we held our expectations high for ourselves and each other. The realization that this was it certainly pushed us the last couple of weeks.”

To their credit, the Jets were expecting a spirited match from their opponents, underdog status or not.

“I know River View is a tough team and I was expecting a tough match. They are in the MVL," Sechrest said. They face tough teams all the time, and it'll only get tougher from here so we have to be playing at our best.”

Sophomore Olivia Wortman did that for UL. Wortman was second on the team in kills with 10, but struggled a little during the earlier part of the match. She saved her best for the final set, however, scoring five points in the final set.

Trailing 13-12, Wortman hammered down a kill to even the score, then with Emily Kellaway serving, Worthman fired a hard-hit ball at the Bears' back line. The ball was dug, but it sailed out of bounds. Kelleway, much like the OVAC finale against Shenandoah, was serving at the end, with match point coming as result of an ace.

The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

