WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat

Watch Brennan Armstrong, Will Bettridge, Antonio Clary, Mike Hollins, and Coen King comment on UVA's four-overtime loss to Miami

Following UVA's 14-12 loss to Miami on Saturday, select Cavaliers met with the media. Watch the video below to hear postgame reactions from quarterback Brennan Armstrong, kicker Will Bettridge, defensive back Antonio Clary, running back Mike Hollins, and defensive back Coen King:

Virginia players react to Miami loss (; 9:58)

