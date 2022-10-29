Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight
GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Anderson Silva On Paul Fight: I Know I Lost; My Opponent Won & I Need To Respect That
GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
Boxing Scene
Morrell: Benavidez Says Nobody Wants To Fight Him; Well, I'm Here And Ready
David Morrell has repeatedly insisted that all of his focus is on this weekend’s fight and nothing beyond that night. However, he does have a response to the oft-asked question of whether a showdown with fellow unbeaten super middleweight David Benavidez is in his future. “Benavidez says that nobody...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Undergoes Left Wrist Surgery
Canelo Alvarez has gone under the knife. The undisputed super middleweight champion chronicled the left wrist surgery he said he needed immediately following his unanimous decision win against Gennadiy Golovkin in September by posting footage Tuesday on his Instagram page of a bandage being removed from his hand and stitches on top of his wrist.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Hedge Fund Offered Me, Spence $25M Guaranteed Apiece; Haymon Wasn’t Interested
Terence Crawford revealed Tuesday night that representatives from two unnamed hedge funds offered to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. guaranteed purses of $25 million apiece during prolonged negotiations with Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon. Crawford discussed why talks for their high-profile fight fell apart late last month during...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Seen Standing Next To Takeoff Moments Before Migos Rapper Was Gunned Down & Killed
Shakur Stevenson has dodged a bullet. Takeoff – a member of the popular rap group Migos – was shot and killed Tuesday shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Footage shows Stevenson standing next to Takeoff moments before the gunman fired multiple shots.
Boxing Scene
Jonathan Gonzalez Outpoints Shokichi Iwata, Defends WBO Junior Flyweight Title
Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez dug deep into his back of tricks to turn away a younger, more aggressive challenger. A key second half adjustment by Puerto Rico’s Gonzalez went a long way towards outpacing Tokyo’s Shokichi Iwata to defend his WBO junior flyweight title. Judge Jesse Reyes (116-112), Pat Russell (116-112) and Danrex Tapdasan (117-111) all ruled in favor of Gonzalez in their ESPN+/DAZN/Amazon Prime/ESPN Knockout co-feature Tuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA
Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
Boxing Scene
Prograis: I Think Crawford Can Go To 154, I Don't Think He Can Beat Jermell Charlo
Although he’s remained mostly mum, Terence Crawford has revealed to the boxing world that his ambitions are as high as ever. The soft-spoken WBO belt holder at 147-pounds is scheduled to return to the ring in December, against dangerous puncher David Avanesyan. Crawford had failed in his attempt to...
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Hiroto Kyoguchi: Stats & Stakes
There hasn’t been a lineal Jr. flyweight champion since Giovanni Segura vacated the crown in 2011. Barring a draw, someone is going to change that on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan (ESPN+, 4:30 AM EST). A near-consensus 1-2 match in any division is always welcome. This one comes in a...
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury More Confident of Beating Jake Paul After Watching Win Over Silva
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) is still very eager to get in the ring with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs). Fury was scheduled to face Paul on two occasions. He withdrew from a planned fight in 2021 with a rib injury. They were once again scheduled to collide in August - with Fury once again pulling out after being denied entry into the United States.
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji Paints a Masterpiece: Weekend Afterthoughts
Sometimes, we don’t get a great fight. Instead, we get the sort of singular performance that separates one foe from another in a way that drops jaws. Roy Jones-James Toney, Bernard Hopkins-Felix Trinidad, Floyd Mayweather-Diego Corrales, and Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II were all nights like that. What happened Tuesday in Saitama won’t resonate worldwide the way those results did. One can debate how either combatant compares to those more famous names. Given the stakes in the event, what Kenshiro Tearji did to Hiroto Kyoguchi in a Jr. flyweight unification was every bit the same rising to the moment.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Explains Why He Should Be Frontrunner For Anthony Joshua
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is hoping to become the frontrunner opponent for Anthony Joshua's planned return in early 2023. Joshua will be looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. He was negotiating a possible year-end showdown with WBC world...
Boxing Scene
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori Set For December 16
Boxing fans in the Mauricie region will be treated to a true clash of punchers in the finale of the December 16 gala at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, when Arslanbek Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) will defend his NABF and NABA belts against imposing Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori (14-0, 13 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Oscar Rivas Says He was the Victim of Fraud, Expects to Return to Ring Feb. 25
Heavyweight Oscar Rivas has been out of the ring for nearly a year, but not out of his own volition, according to the boxer. Rivas, the Montreal-based Colombian who holds the WBC “Bridgerweight” title, has not fought since October of last year, when he defeated Ryan Rozicki by unanimous decision. Things, however, went haywire from there.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Conor Benn Had The Opportunity To Lie; He Didn't, Wants To Be Honest
Eddie Hearn wants the public to give Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt. The head of Matchroom Boxing has been insisting adamantly that his embattled welterweight charge should be given a fair trial before any judgement is made about Benn’s moral compass. Last month, it was revealed, three...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Gives Lomachenko No Chance Against Devin Haney: 'Dev Smokes Him'
Vasiliy Lomachenko’s successful return to the ring garnered nothing more than a ho-hum response from Shakur Stevenson. After lending a helping hand to his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, the 34-year-old squared off against current top contender, Jamaine Ortiz. Pegged as a gargantuan favorite heading...
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoghuch In 7th Round, Unifies WBA, WBC Junior Flyweight Titles
Kenshiro Teraji has once again firmly established himself as the class of the junior flyweight division. Two knockdowns paved the way for Teraji to stop countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh-round of a rare unification bout between reigning titlists from Japan. Teraji floored Kyoguchi in rounds five and seven, the latter producing a stoppage at 2:36 of round seven to defend his WBC junior flyweight title and claim the WBA belt in their ESPN+/DAZN/Amazon Prime-Japan/ESPN Knockout main eventTuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Vows To Turn His Back on 'Biased' Media After Knocking Catterall Out
WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is promising to turn his back on the haters, and the doubters, in the aftermath of a planned rematch with Jack Catterall. Earlier this year, Taylor was the undisputed champion at the weight and retained the WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC titles with a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall.
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz's Coach Confident They Would Beat Lomachenko, Knock Him Out
Without hesitation, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz would fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. This was assured by Isaac Cruz Sr., father and coach of Pitbull Cruz, who said in an interview that he viewed the Ukrainian veteran as being out of rhythm in his most recent ring appearance. Cruz Sr. believes his son would...
Comments / 0