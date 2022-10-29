Sometimes, we don’t get a great fight. Instead, we get the sort of singular performance that separates one foe from another in a way that drops jaws. Roy Jones-James Toney, Bernard Hopkins-Felix Trinidad, Floyd Mayweather-Diego Corrales, and Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II were all nights like that. What happened Tuesday in Saitama won’t resonate worldwide the way those results did. One can debate how either combatant compares to those more famous names. Given the stakes in the event, what Kenshiro Tearji did to Hiroto Kyoguchi in a Jr. flyweight unification was every bit the same rising to the moment.

5 HOURS AGO