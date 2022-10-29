ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight

GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
Anderson Silva On Paul Fight: I Know I Lost; My Opponent Won & I Need To Respect That

GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
Canelo Alvarez Undergoes Left Wrist Surgery

Canelo Alvarez has gone under the knife. The undisputed super middleweight champion chronicled the left wrist surgery he said he needed immediately following his unanimous decision win against Gennadiy Golovkin in September by posting footage Tuesday on his Instagram page of a bandage being removed from his hand and stitches on top of his wrist.
Jonathan Gonzalez Outpoints Shokichi Iwata, Defends WBO Junior Flyweight Title

Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez dug deep into his back of tricks to turn away a younger, more aggressive challenger. A key second half adjustment by Puerto Rico’s Gonzalez went a long way towards outpacing Tokyo’s Shokichi Iwata to defend his WBO junior flyweight title. Judge Jesse Reyes (116-112), Pat Russell (116-112) and Danrex Tapdasan (117-111) all ruled in favor of Gonzalez in their ESPN+/DAZN/Amazon Prime/ESPN Knockout co-feature Tuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA

Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
Kenshiro Teraji-Hiroto Kyoguchi: Stats & Stakes

There hasn’t been a lineal Jr. flyweight champion since Giovanni Segura vacated the crown in 2011. Barring a draw, someone is going to change that on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan (ESPN+, 4:30 AM EST). A near-consensus 1-2 match in any division is always welcome. This one comes in a...
Tommy Fury More Confident of Beating Jake Paul After Watching Win Over Silva

Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) is still very eager to get in the ring with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs). Fury was scheduled to face Paul on two occasions. He withdrew from a planned fight in 2021 with a rib injury. They were once again scheduled to collide in August - with Fury once again pulling out after being denied entry into the United States.
Kenshiro Teraji Paints a Masterpiece: Weekend Afterthoughts

Sometimes, we don’t get a great fight. Instead, we get the sort of singular performance that separates one foe from another in a way that drops jaws. Roy Jones-James Toney, Bernard Hopkins-Felix Trinidad, Floyd Mayweather-Diego Corrales, and Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II were all nights like that. What happened Tuesday in Saitama won’t resonate worldwide the way those results did. One can debate how either combatant compares to those more famous names. Given the stakes in the event, what Kenshiro Tearji did to Hiroto Kyoguchi in a Jr. flyweight unification was every bit the same rising to the moment.
Otto Wallin Explains Why He Should Be Frontrunner For Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is hoping to become the frontrunner opponent for Anthony Joshua's planned return in early 2023. Joshua will be looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. He was negotiating a possible year-end showdown with WBC world...
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori Set For December 16

Boxing fans in the Mauricie region will be treated to a true clash of punchers in the finale of the December 16 gala at Shawinigan’s Centre Gervais Auto, when Arslanbek Makhmudov (15-0, 14 KOs) will defend his NABF and NABA belts against imposing Nigerian boxer Raphael Akpejiori (14-0, 13 KOs).
Oscar Rivas Says He was the Victim of Fraud, Expects to Return to Ring Feb. 25

Heavyweight Oscar Rivas has been out of the ring for nearly a year, but not out of his own volition, according to the boxer. Rivas, the Montreal-based Colombian who holds the WBC “Bridgerweight” title, has not fought since October of last year, when he defeated Ryan Rozicki by unanimous decision. Things, however, went haywire from there.
Hearn: Conor Benn Had The Opportunity To Lie; He Didn't, Wants To Be Honest

Eddie Hearn wants the public to give Conor Benn the benefit of the doubt. The head of Matchroom Boxing has been insisting adamantly that his embattled welterweight charge should be given a fair trial before any judgement is made about Benn’s moral compass. Last month, it was revealed, three...
Shakur Stevenson Gives Lomachenko No Chance Against Devin Haney: 'Dev Smokes Him'

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s successful return to the ring garnered nothing more than a ho-hum response from Shakur Stevenson. After lending a helping hand to his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, the 34-year-old squared off against current top contender, Jamaine Ortiz. Pegged as a gargantuan favorite heading...
Kenshiro Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoghuch In 7th Round, Unifies WBA, WBC Junior Flyweight Titles

Kenshiro Teraji has once again firmly established himself as the class of the junior flyweight division. Two knockdowns paved the way for Teraji to stop countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh-round of a rare unification bout between reigning titlists from Japan. Teraji floored Kyoguchi in rounds five and seven, the latter producing a stoppage at 2:36 of round seven to defend his WBC junior flyweight title and claim the WBA belt in their ESPN+/DAZN/Amazon Prime-Japan/ESPN Knockout main eventTuesday evening (local time) at Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Josh Taylor Vows To Turn His Back on 'Biased' Media After Knocking Catterall Out

WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is promising to turn his back on the haters, and the doubters, in the aftermath of a planned rematch with Jack Catterall. Earlier this year, Taylor was the undisputed champion at the weight and retained the WBO, IBF, WBA, WBC titles with a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall.
Isaac Cruz's Coach Confident They Would Beat Lomachenko, Knock Him Out

Without hesitation, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz would fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. This was assured by Isaac Cruz Sr., father and coach of Pitbull Cruz, who said in an interview that he viewed the Ukrainian veteran as being out of rhythm in his most recent ring appearance. Cruz Sr. believes his son would...

