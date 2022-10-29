ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

High school volleyball: Ridgeview advances, New Smyrna Beach ends Ponte Vedra's playoffs

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

Ridgeview's high-powered volleyball attack is punching a return ticket to the regional championship.

Haley Robinson led with 16 kills and Makenna Clark added a career-high 14 kills and 28 digs as the Panthers eliminated host Tallahassee Lincoln 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19 in Saturday's Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1-5A volleyball semifinal.

Ridgeview setter Mariah Bostic-Jones supplied 31 assists, Kasey Casiple made 33 digs and sophomore middle blocker Katie Cole combined 11 kills with nine blocks.

Victory continues the postseason of the sixth-seeded Panthers (18-11), who advance to a Wednesday night regional final at fifth-seed Ocala Vanguard. The trip to the final eight is the second for Ridgeview in as many seasons.

Skyla Sutherland had 14 kills and Ashley Koerner finished with 34 assists for Lincoln (18-9).

Princess with a helmet: From kicker to homecoming princess, Gaby Rourke blazing trails for Atlantic Coast football

First Coast Varsity Weekly: Caleb Williams ready to energize Ribault basketball tradition

Stats leaderboard: Final 2022 regular season volleyball statistics leaders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3604Bd_0irfT6TT00

REGION 1-6A

Three-time state champion Ponte Vedra saw its playoff run come to an end with Saturday's marathon loss against host New Smyrna Beach, 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13.

Jalynn Brown recorded 23 kills and 10 digs, Alyssa Kornegay got 57 assists and 13 digs and Madelyn Peterson added 17 kills and 15 digs to lead the top-seeded Barracudas (22-2), ranked third among all teams in Florida. New Smyrna Beach had previously edged the Sharks (15-7) in another match that went the distance last month.

The match closes the glittering high school careers of Sharks senior middle blocker Zeta Washington, committed to play college volleyball at Cincinnati, and senior setter Jessica Shattles, committed to New Hampshire. Both helped Ponte Vedra to FHSAA championships in 2019 and 2020.

The Times-Union

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school volleyball: Ridgeview advances, New Smyrna Beach ends Ponte Vedra's playoffs

