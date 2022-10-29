Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process
FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Football Player Threatens A Teammate With a Gun After Argument on Bus
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the Aliquippa high school Wednesday evening following an offsite practice of the Aliquippa Football Team. Aliquippa Police Sgt. Nicholas D’Arrigo said an argument occurred on the team bus. The unnamed victim reported to police that 18-year-old Jonathan King left the school and came back with a firearm and cocked it, chambering one round, and pointed it at him. Police secured the parking lot as they searched for King. Some of the players who were outside told Police that King took off down Main Street hill. Coach Mike Warfield told police he took the firearm off King. Warfield turned over the weapon to officers. The juvenile left the school on foot and came to the police department for questioning.
kidsburgh.org
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars. Aliquippa...
Clairton police: Man shot, found by officer 1 block from high school football game
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A gunshot victim was found near a high school football game in Clairton, according to police. Police said the officer came across the victim at the intersection of Miller and Baker avenues. The victim was found one block away from a high school football stadium, and...
Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available.
Washington County implosion surprises fire department
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Elrama Volunteer Fire Company of Union Township addressed a controlled implosion In Washington County near the Monongahela River Tuesday. The department said a controlled implosion was set off at the former Duquesne Light Elrama Power Station at 1 Duquesne Light Way in Union Township.
cranberryeagle.com
Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry
For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
Get Marty: Army veteran's cancer battle ends weeks after dream wedding to his sweetheart
My friend Lenny has died. He had terminal cancer. He wanted to marry the love of his life before he died. We had the great pleasure of doing that for him and his bride Tracey in their home in Clairton a month ago.
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
Child struck by vehicle in Aliquippa, flown to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aliquippa. According to Beaver County 911, the male child was hit in the 200 block of Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The boy was flown to a hospital for unspecified...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Westmoreland County
A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing was sold at a Westmoreland store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
$1 billion Powerball drawing airing TONIGHT on Channel 11
PITTSBURGH — For the second time in its history, the Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion. There were no winning tickets for the grand prize in Saturday night’s drawing for $825 million, meaning that Monday’s drawing will be the second-largest amount in the promotion’s 30-year history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Allan Francette of Big Al’s Unisex Hair can relate to John Fetterman’s struggle
Allan Francette, the “Big Al” of Big Al’s Unisex Hair at 2028 Monongahela Ave. in Swissvale, watched the debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz with heightened interest. Though he’s had his differences with Fetterman over the years, he sympathized with him as the...
wtae.com
Man shot at Hyatt Place in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police confirm a man was shot at Hyatt Place on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 observed at least a half-dozen police vehicles and an ambulance upon arriving at the scene. Police said the victim suffered...
