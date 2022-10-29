ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom, PA

wtae.com

WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled

PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Tiqwai Hayes, Cameron Lindsey on Quips Undefeated Season, Recruiting Process

FREEDOM Pa — Division I recruits Tiqwai Hayes and Cameron Lindsey powered Aliquippa to a 35-24 comeback win over Beaver County rivals Central Valley on Friday night at Freedom Bulldog Stadium. Aliquippa trailed 24-14 at halftime, but the Quips made the proper adjustments and completely dominated in the second half. Aliquippa scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Football Player Threatens A Teammate With a Gun After Argument on Bus

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the Aliquippa high school Wednesday evening following an offsite practice of the Aliquippa Football Team. Aliquippa Police Sgt. Nicholas D’Arrigo said an argument occurred on the team bus. The unnamed victim reported to police that 18-year-old Jonathan King left the school and came back with a firearm and cocked it, chambering one round, and pointed it at him. Police secured the parking lot as they searched for King. Some of the players who were outside told Police that King took off down Main Street hill. Coach Mike Warfield told police he took the firearm off King. Warfield turned over the weapon to officers. The juvenile left the school on foot and came to the police department for questioning.
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available. 
ALIQUIPPA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Charter Homes looks to future, building ‘places’ in Cranberry

For Rob Bowman, president of Charter Homes and Neighborhoods, what makes a neighborhood isn’t solely the houses in it. “What we find today is people think about the place that they live (as) creating moments and memories for very short periods of time, kind of unplanned, ‘let’s get together and do something,’” Bowman said. “That’s what we find people are really looking for.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more

Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
SHARPSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man shot at Hyatt Place in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police confirm a man was shot at Hyatt Place on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 observed at least a half-dozen police vehicles and an ambulance upon arriving at the scene. Police said the victim suffered...
PITTSBURGH, PA

