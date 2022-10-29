ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

swimswam.com

Shaine Casas Rips 48.84 SCM 100 Back For New World Cup Record, Now #3 All-Time

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA) – 2021. World Jr. Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN) – 2018. PODIUM:. Shaine Casas (USA)...
swimswam.com

Maggie MacNeil Resets World Cup, Canadian Marks in 100 Fly Win Over Louise Hansson

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Maggie MacNeil lowered the World Cup record in the women’s 100 butterfly final on Saturday, rallying past Louise Hansson in a battle of top-five performers all-time. WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals...
swimswam.com

2022 FINA World Cup: Toronto – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) It’s time for the last session of the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup. There’s another eleven podiums up for grabs tonight, and there’s also a tight race at the World Cup rankings.
swimswam.com

Dylan Carter is Gearing Up for SC World Champs, Plans on 50 Fly and Free

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dylan Carter completed his 2nd 50s sweep in a row last night in Toronto, winning the 50 back to make him 6-for-6 in 50s across this year’s world cup. He will finish out the series in Indianapolis next week, then look toward short course world champs in Melbourne in December.
swimswam.com

Are Swedish Swimmers Better Curlers Than Canadian Swimmers?

Which swimmers are the best curlers? And more importantly, which swimmers have the best curling trash talk? The CBC found out this week in Toronto. For as long as sports have been televised, one of humanity’s truest traditions has been to watch the world’s greatest athletes try to be great at sports that aren’t their sport.
swimswam.com

World Champions Razzetti & Miressi Head To Nico Sapio Trophy

XLVIII NICO SAPIO TROPHY (ITA) FINA Short Course World Championships-qualifying event. Although top guns to the tune of Gabriele Detti, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Thomas Ceccon, Simona Quadarella and Benedetta Pilato are absent from the entry list, this year’s Nico Sapio Trophy is still offering a stacked lineup of Italian talent.
swimswam.com

WATCH: McIntosh Lowers 400 IM World Junior Record (Toronto Race Videos)

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Some of the top names in the sport converged over the weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for the second of three legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit in Toronto, and when you bring that much talent together, there is bound to be some exceptional performances.
swimswam.com

Nic Fink on Swimming Without Pressure, Nearing Finish of Grad School

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Staying true to the past year and a half, breaststroker Nic Fink has been competing pressure-free in these later years of his career. Fink says he’s accomplished everything he’d wanted to in his career and the rest is icing on the cake, allowing himself to swim freely. This has paid dividends for the world champion, both figuratively and literally, as he has won more races than ever before and reaped the earnings from said victories.
swimswam.com

Matthew Temple Had a Tough Transition to SCM Season

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Australian sprinter Matthew Temple is back at racing after a longer break after the long course season. He was still training after Comm Games and competed at Duel in the Pool before his break, so he is in the thick of training and racing currently. Temple, a Melbourne native, is looking forward to the upcoming short-course world championships in Melbourne later this year.
swimswam.com

Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson

With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

“Like a Poison in My Veins”: Adam Peaty Motivated by Recent Podium Miss

“Incredibly useful,” Adam Peaty said of his rare 100 breast defeat serving as motivation. “It’s like a poison in my veins." Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After placing fourth in the 100 breast at the Commonwealth Games in July, Adam Peaty said he needed to “find...
swimswam.com

Louise Hansson Wanted to Give Maggie MacNeil a Challenge and Wound Up with a PB

SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) World champion Louise Hansson ended the Toronto World Cup with a PB in her main event, the 100 fly, clocking 55.0 next to Maggie MacNeil’s 54.7. Hansson was very pleased with this result and will now be chasing 54 for the remainder of the short-course season.
swimswam.com

Manaudou, Grousset & Bonnet Head To French Elite SC Championships

SCM (25m) The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from Chartres beginning tomorrow, November 3rd. The 4-day affair represents a qualifying opportunity for this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships set for Melbourne, Australia next month. Among the entrants for Chartres...
swimswam.com

FINA To Add Women’s 1500 Free At Indy World Cup For “World Junior Record Attempt”

Although the 1500 free was not originally a scheduled event at the Indianapolis stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup, FINA has approved the addition of a head-to-head women’s 1500 free race between Katie Grimes and Alexa Reyna set to occur after the preliminary heats session of the meet on Friday, November 4. The race was labeled as a “World Junior Record attempt”, allowing both swimmers to attempt to break Merve Tuncel‘s World Junior record time of 15:45.29 (and for Reyna, to beat Laure Manadou’s French record time of 15:42.39 as well).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
swimswam.com

High-Level International Meets For November 2022

The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are one of several key competitions taking place in the month of November. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We’re getting into crunch time for FINA Short Course World Championships qualification, with the time window closing on November 13th.
swimswam.com

Jayant Ek Promising Swimmer Ki Tarah Ubharte Huye – Indian Swimming News

Jayant Punj, Ek Young State Aur National Level Promising Swimmer Hai. Ye Class 12th (Non-Medical) Ke Student Hai Chandigarh Ke AKSIPS 41 Smart School Ke. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Jayant Punj, Ek Young State Aur National Level Promising Swimmer Hai. Ye Class 12th (Non-Medical) Ke Student Hai Chandigarh...
swimswam.com

Pallavi Sejwal Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta 3 Medals – Indian Swimming News

Pallavi ne 50m freestyle butterfly mei ek gold medal, 200m backstroke mei ek silver medal aur 400m freestyle categories mei ek bronze medal jeeta. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ludhiana ke GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, ki BEd 3rd Semester ki student Pallavi Sejwal ne Panjab University...

