Oklahoma uses trickery, defense to beat Iowa State, 27-13

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated

Iowa State 27-13 on Saturday.

A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for

Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).

It was the fifth straight loss for Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). The previous four defeats had been by a total of 14 points.

“We capitalized situationally,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “Our kicking game, again, was a real weapon for us.”

Oklahoma used a little trickery to get its first touchdown.

The Sooners were lined up for a 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter, but holder Michael Turk flipped the ball to kicker Zach Schmit

as he ran past. Schmit’s 2-yard touchdown reception put Oklahoma up 10-3 early in the second quarter.

“Everything fell into place,” Schmit said. “I walked in. It was like the Red Sea

parting. The blockers did a great job. The scheme was amazing.”

Schmit hit two field goals and an extra point before halftime, accounting for all of the Sooners’ first 13 points.

“It doesn’t feel like a gamble,” Venables said of the fake field goal.

“Obviously, these are very calculated decisions, based on lots of film

study.”

