Nebraska QB Casey Thompson (arm) considered day-to-day

Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson is day-to-day after suffering an injury to his throwing arm during last Saturday's 26-9 home loss to Illinois. Thompson didn't practice Tuesday, interim coach Mickey Joseph told reporters, but there's still a chance he could play this Saturday against visiting Minnesota. In the meantime, backup...
