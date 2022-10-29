Michigan vs. Michigan State football: Cade McNamara still out, Spartans defense healthier

Michigan and Michigan State football both enter the rivalry game Saturday night at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in relatively good health.

Wolverines backup quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the fifth consecutive game after suffering a leg injury late in the first half of the Week 3 game vs. Connecticut. Sophomore Davis Warren took second team reps in warmups behind starter J.J. McCarthy. Alan Bowman took third team reps.

McCarthy won the starting job over McNamara in the nonconference portion of the schedule, after the Wolverines opted to start McNamara in the season opener and McCarthy in the Week 2 contest against Hawaii.

Spartans defensive end Jeff Pietrowski is back after missing the bulk of the past five games. Fellow defensive end Avery Dunn also is in uniform. and safety Kendell Brooks returned from a one-game absence.

LIVE UPDATES:Michigan vs. Michigan State football game

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) have one of the quarterback's key protectors back in offensive lineman Trente Jones, who is in uniform for the first time since he was carted off the field at Indiana. At the time, coach Jim Harbaugh said it appeared to be "one of those high-ankle sprains."

Jones went through warmups alongside the rest of the starting line, including Karsen Barnhart, who filled in as his replacement against the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions.

MSU (3-4, 1-3) also got back safety Jaden Mangham after the freshman suffered a neck injury against Ohio State on Oct. 8 and kick returner/wide receiver Tyrell Henry, who missed the Spartans’ 34-28 double-overtime win over Wisconsin on Oct. 15.

In that game, MSU returned safety Xavier Henderson and defensive tackles Jacob Slade and Jalen Hunt before heading into a bye last week.

“We're stronger and healthier than we've been in a while,” MSU coach Mel Tucker said during his pregame radio show. “We're not fully healthy, but at this time of the year, no one is.”

The Spartans are without linebacker Ben Vansumeren for the first time this season, and defensive end Khris Bogle remains out for the fourth straight game. Long snapper Hank Pepper is not in uniform for the third straight game, and cornerback Marqui Lowery and wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick also are among those who did not make the trip.

The only other notable Michigan injury is linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who was not in uniform. He has yet to see action this season as he continues to miss time with a soft tissue injury. The other two key contributors who are out: tight end Erick All and defensive back Caden Kolesar, both ruled out for the year after undergoing season-ending injuries earlier in October.