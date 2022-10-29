ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, OH

Adena sweeps Zane Trace to win Division III girls volleyball district title

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
WAVERLY − Eva Kruger searched for an opening.

As she scanned the court during the third set of Adena's Division III district final match against Zane Trace, the junior knew her next move needed to be aggressive. Adena had stormed out to a six-point lead in the third set and was one point away from claiming its 36th district title in program history.

She didn't have to wait long for an opportunity.

After Sydney Foglesong's kill attempt was sent back over the net, Kruger saw her opening. She leaped into the air and spiked the ball into a wide-open spot on the court. Kruger picked up her final kill of the afternoon and sealed Adena's 25-21, 26-24, 25-18 sweep over Zane Trace at Waverly High School on Saturday afternoon.

"I knew that I just needed to be aggressive and that I couldn't worry about if the ball didn't go how I wanted it to," Kruger said. "I just had to be aggressive up on the front line."

The Warriors had been fighting for the sweep all afternoon. They'd knocked down the Pioneers twice in the regular season, and the two were now nose-to-nose with a trip to the regional semifinals on the line. If there was any time for a potential upset, it was Saturday afternoon.

Even in the wake of a slow start that cost it the first set, Zane Trace nipped at Adena's heels. It opened the second set with a pair of 4-0 runs to even the score, and it even jumped into a brief lead after a handful of quick kills by Lexi Scott. The duo of Kinley May and Alexis Farley, who had given the Warriors grief during the regular season, secured the Pioneers' front row with crucial blocks.

But Adena regrouped. Head coach Laura Smith called a timeout late in the second set after Zane Trace brought the set within two points. She reined in her players and leveled their heads. Adena is no stranger to the district finals, and it had beaten Zane Trace twice already this season. All it needed to do was maintain its composure.

It worked. Adena closed out the second set with an ace from Brooke Bossert. Even when Zane Trace ran out to another lead in set three, Adena regrouped again. A final 13-3 run, capped by Kruger's kill, ended the match with a sweep and punched Adena's ticket to the regional semifinals.

"We had some hiccups there, but we kept our composure, were able to come back and get back under control," Adena head coach Laura Smith said.

Zane Trace head coach Cyndi Davis believes the Warriors didn't defeat the Pioneers on Saturday. The Pioneers defeated themselves. Whenever they'd build a run and come close to overtaking the Warriors, they'd be tripped up by errors. Had the Pioneers mitigated those mistakes, Davis believes they might have stood a better chance.

"If we would've gotten off the errors and cleaned it up a little bit, I think we could have," Davis said. "We took the lead in a couple of the sets, and then we turned around and made two or three errors in a row. We gave the opportunity right back to them. When you're playing a good team, you've got to take care of yourself and let them take care of themselves."

The Warriors believe it's hard to defeat an opponent three times in the same season. No matter how strong they are, the chance of an upset grows higher with every match. But the Warriors shook that superstition and have kept their postseason run alive.

They only needed one opening to seal the win.

"We've just got to keep putting in that hard work in practice, because that's what really prepares us to come out in these matches," Kruger said. "Without the hard work and teamwork that we already have, I don't think we can get that done."

