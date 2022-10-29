Read full article on original website
Game deer left to waste in Eugene ditch; OSP looking for suspect
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are looking for the person or persons who they say left a buck deer to rot in a ditch. OSP said troopers heard a buck deer had been left to waste along Willow Creek Road near west 18th Avenue in Eugene on October 27. Troopers said they arrived to find the deer had been field dressed and skinned but was otherwise lightly processed with very few edible parts removed. Even so, it had been discarded into a ditch. OSP said the carcass did not show any signs giving reason for it to be left to waste.
Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween. Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street. In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he...
Pet of the Week: Clint
EUGENE, Ore. -- Clint is an energetic, smart dog who is on the hunt for a loving, active home!. Greenhill Humane Society says Clint is a handsome, intelligent German Short-Haired Pointer mix who loves playing in the yard and going for daily walks. He’s about 8 years old, but he loves a good adventure, toy or hike. At the end of the day, Clint is a very loyal fellow and would love to curl up on the couch and cuddle with his people.
Classes return to Lane Community College’s downtown Eugene center
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College students will have more options for education this winter term, as several classes are set to return after a pandemic-era absence. LCC says that beginning in the winter term which starts January 9, 2023, a variety of introductory classes in the social sciences will be taught at the Mary Spilde Downtown Center at 101 west 10th Ave. Several other classes will be offered at the center, including health professions, English as a second language, adult basic and secondary education, small business development, and senior companion and senior programming classes. LCC says both day and evening classes will be offered, and registration will open on November 7.
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park. Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
Oregon Mayors Association announces plan to combat homelessness; people on the streets weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A group of mayors throughout the state met Monday to talk about a plan they said will help fix the homeless crisis in Oregon. This task force is made up of 25 mayors from across the state with the mission to solve the homelessness crisis specific to each city and its needs.
Firefighters release final update on Cedar Creek Fire as it slowly burns out
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- After three months of continuous burning in the forest east of Oakridge, firefighters say the Cedar Creek Fire is finally petering out. The US Forest Service says the fire burnt about 127,311 acres and is currently about 70% contained as of November 1. However, officials also said constant rainfall and winter weather conditions will continue to diminish the fire, and that all containment objectives have been achieved. Officials say the organization currently managing the fire will be turning over control to the local US Forest Service organization on November 3, which will continue to monitor the area throughout the winter.
Linn County deputies find missing person’s vehicle, continue search for person
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from northern California, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a suspicious...
“Active aggressor” scare at RiverBend leads to one arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A person is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly being the subject of exaggerated reports of an active shooter at PeaceHealth RiverBend Hospital, Springfield Police Department reported. According to SPD, their officers were notified at about 8:21 p.m. on October 30 of several text alerts sent to...
Drug-sniffing dog catches suspected narcotics traffickers
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Two people from California were arrested Saturday after a drug sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in their car, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported. According to the DINT, on October 29, detectives contacted Roberto Silva Diaz, 53, and Feliciano Bobadilla, 60, both of...
Benton County Public Health offers funding for extreme weather shelter
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Health officials in Benton County want to help with an emergency shelter for the homeless during severe weather, and they’re looking for proposals. Benton County Public Health wants to open an overnight emergency shelter for homeless individuals for when temperatures are too hot or too cold, or if there is other extreme weather such as freezing rain. The county has $50,000 in American Rescue Plan money for a center, and is hoping to provide another $250,000 contingent on getting additional grant funds from the City of Corvallis. BCPH officials say that decision is currently pending.
Eugene Police Department uses new website to ask for public’s help with cold cases
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department currently has more than 60 cold cases on the books classified as homicides and missing persons. In an effort to bring closure to victims and their families, EPD cold case volunteers have launched a webpage to get tips. EPD officials said the cold...
