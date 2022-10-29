OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- After three months of continuous burning in the forest east of Oakridge, firefighters say the Cedar Creek Fire is finally petering out. The US Forest Service says the fire burnt about 127,311 acres and is currently about 70% contained as of November 1. However, officials also said constant rainfall and winter weather conditions will continue to diminish the fire, and that all containment objectives have been achieved. Officials say the organization currently managing the fire will be turning over control to the local US Forest Service organization on November 3, which will continue to monitor the area throughout the winter.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO