Washington State

Groups work to stop violence after teen shot on Metro in DC

By Daniel Hamburg
DC News Now
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot on a train at the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station Friday.

It happened during the morning rush just before 9 a.m.

It’s adding to rising crime rates for Metro Transit Police.

The latest September data shows crime reports are up by nearly 200 cases compared to the same time last year. That includes an increase in aggravated assault.

Metro Transit police said the 15-year-old was shot in the leg on a Green Line train. They believe it happened after a fight between a group of teens on board.

“It’s very concerning to me because I take metro all the time,” said rider Melissa Hall.

Many riders said a shooting is troubling, but tell DC News Now for the most part they feel safe on Metro.

Green Line service was temporarily suspended between the Fort Totten and U-Street stations.

“What can you do but just be hyper-vigilant and watch around you and know who’s around you,” Hall said.

“My son attends school not far from here, and he was on a field trip and that require public transportation today,” said Camille Davis, PR director for Hood Social DC and Cure the Streets Uptown. “So, you know, even though wasn’t directly on this metro or bus route I was, you know, completely shaken up.”

Davis wants people to know they’re working to reduce gun violence in the neighborhood.

“We’re giving incentives to our youth. We’re providing grant opportunities, scholarship opportunities, we’re teaching them how to start businesses and become young entrepreneurs, whatever it is, whatever it’s going to take to get the guns down,” Davis said.

Part of their mission involves violence interrupters.

“Hit us up, call us, email us, so we can try to be there and stop conflict before it occurs,” Davis said.

Virginia family pushes for more education after hazing death

David Bailey, a credible messenger with InnerCity Collaborative Community Development Corporation, said it’s not just about helping the kids learn how to resolve conflicts.

‘We work with the youth but most importantly we work with the families too because the family know the youth better than we do,” Bailey said. “So if you could try to fix some of the things that’s happening in the household you can understand why the youth do the things that they do.”

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Metro Transit Police Department has not released any information about a potential suspect in the shooting.

