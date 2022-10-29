ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

WSMV

KCSO identifies Dollar General standoff suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop and involved three people, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said who added the driver was going 80 mph.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Triple nightclub shooting caused by fight over drink

A recent shooting in a nightclub parking lot that killed one man and sent two other people to area hospitals was triggered by a dispute over a drink. The suspect, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, 24, of Loudon, was taken into custody on Friday and later made incriminating statements to investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, court records show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man

A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Coach Josh...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 7 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ijams River Trail to reopen after nearly four years

Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field. Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields lights shined through his homes windows. Updated: 9 hours ago. New robotic technology that can help anyone with a traumatic brain injury recover is...
CLINTON, TN
Government Technology

Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’

(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital robot helps with stroke recovery

Courts rule to halt construction of Clinton High School softball field. Construction was halted over the Summer after a neighbor filed a lawsuit claiming the fields lights shined through his homes windows. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ijams Nature Center is set to reopen the north side of the River Trail...
KNOXVILLE, TN

