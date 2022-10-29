A recent shooting in a nightclub parking lot that killed one man and sent two other people to area hospitals was triggered by a dispute over a drink. The suspect, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, 24, of Loudon, was taken into custody on Friday and later made incriminating statements to investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, court records show.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO