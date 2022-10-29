Read full article on original website
WATE
Investigation underway after skull found in Monroe County
An investigation is underway after a skull was found in a heavily wooded area of Monroe County.
WSMV
KCSO identifies Dollar General standoff suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials were on the scene of a standoff at the Dollar General on Raccoon Valley Drive Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was sparked by a traffic stop and involved three people, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said who added the driver was going 80 mph.
wvlt.tv
Standoff situation at Dollar General leads to two arrests, one death, KCSO says
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe County (Monroe County, TN)
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Monroe County (Monroe County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run crash in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon at around 12:39 p.m. The car was pulling a 12-foot wood plank trailer that remained at the scene.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man sentenced to 5 years in multi-state burglary spree of sports card businesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT) - Jason L. Cates, 38, of Knoxville, was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and other merchandise across state lines Monday, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Kentucky’s eastern district. Cates reportedly burglarized multiple sports cards businesses...
Suspects named after standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating fatal Monroe County hit and run
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County.
wvlt.tv
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -In downtown Wartburg more than a thousand people gather every year to take part in the trunk-or-treat celebration on the night of Halloween. With big crowds comes concern for some families who’s main goal is to keep their children safe. “When you’re going door to door...
Anderson County traffic stop leads to shootout between officers, suspect
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Anderson County after an attempted traffic stop resulted in an exchange of gunfire Sunday night.
WDEF
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Triple nightclub shooting caused by fight over drink
A recent shooting in a nightclub parking lot that killed one man and sent two other people to area hospitals was triggered by a dispute over a drink. The suspect, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, 24, of Loudon, was taken into custody on Friday and later made incriminating statements to investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, court records show.
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
TBI issues Silver Alert for Greene County man
wvlt.tv
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
wvlt.tv
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
Planned Parenthood: Deceased man believed to be responsible for 2021 health center arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve. Ashley...
wvlt.tv
Ijams River Trail to reopen after nearly four years
Ijams River Trail to reopen after nearly four years
Government Technology
Tennessee Police Department Cameras ‘Never Worked 10 Minutes’
(TNS) — Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks wants a new body camera and police car camera system for the department after a product approved for purchase in September failed to meet expectations. "It actually never worked 10 minutes," Crossville City Manager Greg Wood told the council during its Oct....
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital robot helps with stroke recovery
Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital robot helps with stroke recovery
