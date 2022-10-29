Read full article on original website
KLTV
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - WARNING: This story contains graphic photos that may be troubling for some viewers. Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very early on Monday. Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh says that at around 1 a.m. Monday, Tyler...
DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
KLTV
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
KLTV
WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.
KLTV
WebXtra: Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Smith County commissioners approve ARPA funding for water/sewer issues in Winona. The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement for a nearly $3.7 million water/sewer project on Tuesday. East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. “These students are going to be...
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
inforney.com
Third floor of historic Ramey House ‘total loss’ following fire
The Saturday evening fire that erupted at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler has left devastating damage to the historic structure. Dianna Gregg, Director of Operations for Stonewater Roofing, which now occupies the home, said management got the news of the fire by way of an employee. “An employee notified...
1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
KLTV
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
‘Coming together is so critical’: Elkhart ISD community united after rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash going west on Highway 294. A total of 15 people were injured and all are expected to make a full recovery, according to Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith. He said the situation was definitely terrifying, but thankfully, everyone […]
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames
TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
KLTV
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
inforney.com
Officials: 1 man dead in Winona mobile home fire
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in Winona that left an elderly man dead on Monday morning. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the call came in at 5:22 a.m. Monday that a mobile home was on fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona.
East Texas Women: Mother-daughter boutique owners credit their success to East Texas community
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The ultimate mother-daughter duo is Jenni Moore-Rice and her mother, Nan Moore. They are the owners of Mainstream Boutique in Tyler. “This is a dream job,” said Jenni Moore-Rice. “I still pinch myself sometimes. I shop for a living. Like, how is this, how is this my real job? It’s amazing.” […]
