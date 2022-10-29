ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - WARNING: This story contains graphic photos that may be troubling for some viewers. Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very early on Monday. Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh says that at around 1 a.m. Monday, Tyler...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies east of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning after he was struck twice by two separate vehicles on State Highway 31 six miles east of Tyler, according to DPS. Officials said Haley C. O’Brien, 23 of Bullard, was driving her 2021 Toyota Prius west on State Highway 31 when she struck a pedestrian […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Smith County commissioners approve ARPA funding for water/sewer issues in Winona. The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement for a nearly $3.7 million water/sewer project on Tuesday. East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. “These students are going to be...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Candle fire destroys Longview bathroom

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 105 Fifth Ave. Sunday afternoon. At the scene, crews found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered the building and found a fire in a bathroom that had burned into a wall. Firefighters were able to...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Third floor of historic Ramey House ‘total loss’ following fire

The Saturday evening fire that erupted at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler has left devastating damage to the historic structure. Dianna Gregg, Director of Operations for Stonewater Roofing, which now occupies the home, said management got the news of the fire by way of an employee. “An employee notified...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames

TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a historic house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St. A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Officials: 1 man dead in Winona mobile home fire

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire in Winona that left an elderly man dead on Monday morning. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said the call came in at 5:22 a.m. Monday that a mobile home was on fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona.
WINONA, TX

