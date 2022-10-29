Reggie Becton is taking his talents on the road this fall. In November, the PG County native will take the stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on November 15 before stopping at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on November 18. The three-date tour will conclude at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20. Adding to the tour, the rising artist has announced that he will be bringing Jordan Hawkins and Shah Infinite on the road with him.

