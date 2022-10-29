Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Surging Knights take on slumping Senators
After recording their second consecutive overtime victory, the Vegas Golden Knights will take a five-game winning streak into Canada as
No. 25 Texas Tech has new look, same mindset vs. Northwestern St.
New-look Texas Tech will look to show it’s worth its No. 25 preseason ranking when the Red Raiders battle visiting
Reggie Becton Adds Shah Infinite, Jordan Hawkins To The ‘HOM3’ Tour
Reggie Becton is taking his talents on the road this fall. In November, the PG County native will take the stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on November 15 before stopping at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on November 18. The three-date tour will conclude at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20. Adding to the tour, the rising artist has announced that he will be bringing Jordan Hawkins and Shah Infinite on the road with him.
‘The game plan was perfect’: Utah’s defense coming off one of best performances of the season
The Utes held the Cougars to 264 yards of total offense, including 42 yards rushing, and they recorded four sacks.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0