ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
defpen

Reggie Becton Adds Shah Infinite, Jordan Hawkins To The ‘HOM3’ Tour

Reggie Becton is taking his talents on the road this fall. In November, the PG County native will take the stage at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on November 15 before stopping at the Songbyrd in Washington, D.C. on November 18. The three-date tour will conclude at the Mercury Lounge in New York on November 20. Adding to the tour, the rising artist has announced that he will be bringing Jordan Hawkins and Shah Infinite on the road with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy