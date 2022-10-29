ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Boo at the Zoo filled with haunted habitats, spooky activities

By Laila Freeman
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most popular fundraising events in Albuquerque was back to scare up some funds for a good cause. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Boo at the Zoo took over the BioPark. The event aims to raise funds to support the zoo. It features many spooky activities for all ages like trick-or-treating, haunted habitats, Halloween-themed animal enrichment, and some famous movie cars.

The event Saturday was sold out with more than 10,000 guests expected.

“You know, Boo at the Zoo is one of our most popular fundraising events, and we sell out every year. We’re so excited that this is such a household staple here in New Mexico,” said Kent Berry.

KRQE is a sponsor of the event and handed out candy at the zoo.

