Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in New Mexico are investigating a death. The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) said they responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
The SFPD reported they were called to a home on the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive for a possible homicide.
The fire department and police department responded, and a dead woman was found. Witnesses and people of interest are being interviewed as a part of the investigation.
Police are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.
