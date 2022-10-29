Read full article on original website
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Dolphins Add More Talent
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and it was among the most unpredictable in recent years. While there weren’t any deals to the level of Juan Soto being shipped off to the San Diego Padres this past summer or Ben Simmons swapping places with James Harden last February, the NFL popped off with an exciting day that saw many of its contenders fill major voids, while some made the curious decision to stay put and forego making a move.
Christian McCaffrey Rumors: This Was Second-Best Offer For Star RB
After Christian McCaffrey’s monster performance Sunday, the 49ers must feel elated about their decision to trade for the do-it-all running back. What makes the move even sweeter for San Francisco is that it reportedly beat out its fiercest rival in the McCaffrey sweepstakes. Shortly after the Carolina shipped CMC...
Raiders Fans Want Josh McDaniels Fired As Coach Meets With Mark Davis
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders aren’t looking so great after Week 8, and the patience of Las Vegas fans is wearing thin. The New Orleans Saints shut out the Raiders, 24-0, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Derek Carr went 15-of-26 for 101 yards and an interception. Josh Jacobs only rushed for 43 yards off 10 carries, and Davante Adams was held to one catch for three yards in a game Marshon Lattimore sat due to injury.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
How Patriots’ ‘Boogie-Oogie’ ‘Rattled’ Jets’ Zach Wilson In Win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold saw ghosts against the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson? He got boogie-oogied. That’s how Matthew Judon explained what the New England Patriots did to the New York Jets’ overwhelmed quarterback in Sunday’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots did...
What Panthers Coach Told D.J. Moore After Result-Altering Penalty
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks took a much more measured approach than others might have after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a Week 8 contest Carolina was an extra point away from winning in regulation. Panthers receiver D.J. Moore, however, made what should have been a...
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout
The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
Robert Saleh Took Issue With Game-Altering Penalty During Patriots-Jets
Jets head coach Robert Saleh showcased his frustrations on the sideline after the Patriots benefitted from a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half, and doubled down after New England’s 22-17 victory. Jets defensive end John Franklin Myers was penalized for his hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones...
Detroit Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant
Boasting a 1-6 record and the league’s worst defensive unit, the Detroit Lions are shaking things up. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant arrived in Detroit shortly after the hiring of head coach...
Top Five Greatest Wide Receivers In New England Patriots History
The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been truly unique is wide receiver.
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Potential Mac Jones Trade
Things have gotten so whacky this season for the Patriots that some people are talking about a Mac Jones trade. And sure, you can write that off as fans and talking heads just doing what they do sometimes, but the reality is that Bill Belichick is partly responsible for some of the speculation. New England’s head coach still hasn’t publicly backed Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter at quarterback, thus allowing “Zappe Fever” to linger.
NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline
For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over. Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet. “Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis. With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler...
Why Brad Marchand ‘Lucky’ After Undergoing Double Hip Surgery
Had Brad Marchand only undergone surgery on one of his hips in the offseason, the outlook of his NHL career would have been very different. The Boston Bruins winger had a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair in May that sidelined him for five months — a month ahead of schedule. Marchand decided to have the surgery over playing through it in order to play as long as possible, and he had the choice to get one or both hips done.
Oh No! Airheaded D.J. Moore Gaffe Costs Panthers OT Win
D.J. Moore became public enemy No. 1 in Carolina on Sunday, with the Panthers wideout going from hero to zero in a split second. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons matched up Sunday with first place in the NFC South on the line. As is the case with most divisional matchups, it turned into a slugfest that came down to the wire. Atlanta held a six-point lead with the clock running down in the fourth quarter, with Carolina marching down the field in an attempt to steal a victory. With 12 seconds left in regulation, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker threw up a prayer to the end zone where wide receiver Moore was waiting to catch a 62-yard touchdown to tie the ball game.
D.J. Moore, Kicker Deliver Panthers Bettors Brutal Beat Vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers looked to have the game in hand, but a few key blunders gave the Atlanta Falcons control of the NFC South. The biggest blunder was made by D.J. Moore who caught a desperation pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation. The wide receiver proceeded to then take his helmet off, which trigged an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Former Patriot Brandin Cooks Goes Cryptic After NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline has passed, and Brandin Cooks remains apart of the Houston Texans. The former New England Patriots wide receiver had been floated in trade rumors and could have been beneficial in helping out a contender or a struggling team like the Green Bay Packers. But it appears...
