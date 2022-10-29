Read full article on original website
BBC
Michael Gove commits to 300,000 homes target
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said the government is still committed to a manifesto pledge of building 300,000 homes every year by the mid-2020s. Former PM Liz Truss had thrown doubt on the aim, saying she wanted to scrap "Stalinist" housing targets. But Mr Gove - who returned to cabinet...
Refinery29
This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”
Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
