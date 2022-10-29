ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Running back Noah Whittington

By Andy Patton
 3 days ago

The Oregon Ducks moved to 7-1 on the season, and 5-0 in conference play, with a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday.

Bo Nix threw for 412 yards and three touchdowns, and he added three more on the ground as well in another outstanding performance for the gunslinger.

However, today’s player of the game goes to another key performer in Oregon’s offense, running back Noah Whittington.

Whittington had perhaps his best game in an Oregon uniform, rushing 10 times for 66 yards, which led the team. Additionally, he also tied for the team lead in receiving yards (67) while securing a touchdown.

Considering Whittington had 58 total receiving yards in 2021 while at Western Kentucky, seeing him get active as a receiver is a welcome sight for Duck fans.

Whittington, Bucky Irving (61 receiving yards), and Sean Dollars (48) were all active in the receiving game, allowing Nix to move the ball horizontally and vertically – which put a strain on Cal’s defense and allowed the Ducks to hang 42 points on the scoreboard.

Oregon gets another road game next week when they head to Boulder to take on the Buffs in Week 10.

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Bo Nix's massive day in Ducks' win over Golden Bears

