ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

College football Week 9 heroes, zeroes: Ohio State trending up, Wake in freefall

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EHpD_0irfQbNa00

Week 9 of the college football season provided another opportunity for the national title contenders to make a statement...

... And for the pretenders to make one of their own.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Here's your look at the winners and losers from college football's Week 9 games.

College football Week 9 heroes

J.T. Tuimoloau. The defensive lineman had a brilliant performance in Ohio State's comeback win at Penn State, becoming the second FBS player this century to have at least two interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble in a single game, according to Sports Reference. He also recovered a fumble and added on three tackles for loss to round out a dominant showing to hold things down while the Buckeyes' offense re-grouped in the second half.

Jalin Hyatt. Another bombshell performance for the Tennessee wide receiver, who blitzed Kentucky's defense for 138 yards and two touchdowns off just five catches. Hyatt has 13 TD receptions this season, 10 of which have come in October, heating up just when the Vols need him most with some crucial games still to come.

TCU. The last undefeated team in the Big 12 stayed that way with an important, but close, win at West Virginia this weekend. The wins haven't been convincing, but they've been wins, behind an offense that ranks top-5 in college football led by quarterback Max Duggan, who's having a career year. TCU is very much in the lead for the league title, but as the lowest ranked perfect team remaining with the CFP race, TCU has the smallest margin for error. Any mix-ups going forward, and the Frogs will drop from contention.

Notre Dame. Since starting its relationship with the ACC back in 2014, the Irish have dominated, and in Saturday's 41-24 win over No. 16 Syracuse, won their 25th straight regular season game against ACC teams going back to 2017. Overall, ND is 38-9 against the conference and up next is a home date with Clemson and a shot to sink the ACC's playoff hopes for good.

Ohio State's playoff hopes. Maybe no team in college football has been as consistent as the Buckeyes, who have played a punishing, productive offense just about all season, even if the schedule hasn't been too challenging. But on Saturday, this team did something it hasn't had to do yet: play from behind. Penn State gave the Bucks a game well into the second half, but Ohio State recovered behind not only Tuimoloau's effort, but an important offensive rebound that proved this team can respond from being down against a good team on the road, something CFP selectors want to see.

UConn. Yes, UConn. Arguably the worst program in college football the last few years, suddenly Jim Mora, Jr. has this team within striking distance of becoming bowl eligible. The Huskies knocked off Boston College, 13-3, forcing five turnovers in the process and marking their first win in the series in 15 tries. Connecticut is now 4-5, has won three of its last four games, and could conceivably finish at 6-6.

College football Week 9 zeroes

Kentucky. Talked about a wasted opportunity for the Wildcats, who had a chance to make a statement on the road against rival Tennessee, but fell flat almost from the jump. Analysts were high on what Will Levis could do against the Vols' 130th ranked pass defense, but the quarterback had just 98 yards passing, averaged 3.6 per pass, had no TDs, and was picked off three times. His draft stock could be headed in the wrong direction.

Wake Forest. Just when the Demon Deacons cracked the top 10 of the rankings, they imploded. Wake committed six turnovers in the third quarter against Louisville, including two pick-sixes thrown by normally-precise quarterback Sam Hartman. It might have legitimately been the worst quarter of football by any team, ever.

Oklahoma State. Just a three point loss to TCU in double overtime kept the Cowboys from being undefeated. Then, Kansas State intervened. It's one thing for a top 10 team to lose to a ranked conference rival. But it's another thing when that rival dominates you in a 48-0 rout. Despite a physical, well-coordinated defense and college football's 3rd ranked scoring offense, the Pokes had nothing.

Bryan Harsin. The countdown to whenever Auburn decides to fire its coach remains ongoing. By dropping this week's game to Arkansas, Harsin has now lost to every team in the SEC West since 2021, has an active losing streak against the other six teams in the division, has lost four straight games overall, and 8 of his last 9 games in the SEC. He's 4-11 against Power 5 teams and has lost 9 of his last 10 in such games. Auburn's recruiting effort has also collapsed after four players transferred out this week alone and half of his previous class is gone.

Penn State. When you have the Buckeyes on the ropes, you have to finish the job. Penn State didn't do that despite taking a 21-16 lead at home on the No. 2 team in college football, cashing in on a long TD drive in the second half that seemed to take the air out of OSU's defense, but the Nits fell apart in the wake of CJ Stroud and his receivers, allowing them to go on a 28-3 scoring run, gain 20-plus yards on 4 plays, suffered two turnovers, plus a pick-six. James Franklin is now 1-10 against top-5 opponents as Penn State coach.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday

A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
STANFORD, CA
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Ex-Michigan Star Has Honest Admission On Stadium Tunnel

Some questions are rising over Michigan Stadium's tunnel setup after a violent scrum unfolded following Saturday's win over Michigan State. As former Michigan tight end Jake Butt described to RJ Young on The Number One College Football Show, The Big House's lone tunnel sets it apart from other venues. However, he still doesn't believe the layout is a major issue despite recent incidents with Michigan State and Penn State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football's 12-team playoff, explained: Start date, how it will work & more to know about new CFP format

College football is entering a brave new era in terms of its national championship. At least, it will. No longer will champions be determined by polls, bowl coalitions or alliances or the BCS. Nor will the College Football Playoff be available to only four teams in a given season (considered a much-needed improvement by some, and a detriment to the game by others).
ALABAMA STATE
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy